Motorcyclist killed in early morning collision with tree across road near Lake Norman

A fallen tree is blamed in the early morning death of a motorcyclist just west of Cowan’s Ford Country Club in Lincoln County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Jacob Wayne Chase, 24, of Lincolnton, died around 2 a.m. Wednesday when his Harley Davidson collided with a tree that had fallen across NC 73, said Master Trooper Jeffrey S. Swagger of the Highway Patrol.

Chase hit the tree and was ejected, dying at the scene of his injuries, Swagger said. The crash happened between Club Drive and Killian Farm Road, which is just west of Lake Norman.

The tree was also credited with bringing down power lines in the area, Swagger said. WBTV reports around 740 homes lost power after the incident.

North Carolina has been plagued with fallen trees and flooding in the past four days, after nearly a foot of rain fell in some areas over the weekend.

Rain softened soil is credited with bringing down the trees, including some that struck homes.

The flooding is blamed in the deaths of three other people in Lincoln County on Saturday. The trio drowned when their vehicle skidded into Rockdam Creek and was submerged in 6 feet of water, according to the NC State Highway Patrol.