Carowinds announces its 2021 opening date following pandemic closure

Carowinds amusement park, shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic, finally has announced an opening date for its 2021 season.

The theme park announced Thursday it will reopen on May 22.

Several health and safety procedures will be in check, including advanced visit planning, required face coverings, health screenings and more. Season passholders who purchased their passes prior to Aug. 4 will be offered reward perks.

In January, the park posted jobs like admissions, food service, performers and ride workers.

The 400-acre amusement park, which straddles both Carolinas, has followed North Carolina safety protocols since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

Carowinds launched the new Copperhead Strike, the Carolinas’ first double-launch roller coaster, in 2019. Amanda Harris aharris@heraldonline.com

Closed last season

The park did not open for its 2020 season during the COVID-19 government stay-at-home orders, missing its summer peak.

However, Carowinds, owned by Ohio-based Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., reopened for select dates in November and December for a holiday season outdoor event with some rides running. Outdoor amusement parks were allowed to reopen Oct. 2 at 30% capacity under North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 3 reopening plan.

Indoor amusement park rides must remain closed.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster set rules in May for indoor and outdoor attractions, theaters and museums with limits at 50% capacity or less.

Carowinds has more than 60 rides, shows and attractions, including 14 roller coasters and Carolina Harbor, a 26-acre water park.

The park will feature two new attractions that weren’t able to open last year including Boogie Board Racer, billed as the longest mat racing slide in the Southeast, and a nightly Grand Carnivale street party and parade.

