Charlotte-area mall to require teen curfew, other changes after high-profile incidents

Concord Mills mall is implementing a Youth Supervision Policy as part of the mall's safety plan to deter disruptive activity starting July 30.

Concord Mills is implementing a teen curfew starting this month.

Under the new policy, anyone younger than age 18 must be accompanied at all times by a parent or adult, age 21 or older, after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, effective July 30, the mall said in a news release.

The new Youth Supervision Policy is part of the mall’s safety plan to deter disruptive activity.

On a Saturday night in late January, the mall closed early due to juveniles fighting, the Observer previously reported. The mall also closed early on Nov. 28 during a holiday weekend after some stores reported “disorderly” youths causing a disturbance.

“The program is in response to feedback from the community and community leaders, as the center reinforces its commitment to the community to provide a pleasant, family-friendly shopping environment,” the mall said in a statement.

Concord Mills mall, off Exit 49 in Concord, opened in 1999. The mall is operated by Simon.

It’s the largest outlet mall in North Carolina with more than 200 stores, a 24-screen AMC/IMAX movie theater and a Sea-Life Aquarium.

What to expect

According to the new policy, here’s what shoppers and employees should know:

▪ Acceptable proof of age may be required for the youth or adult, including a state-issued driver’s license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card or a passport.

▪ One adult may accompany up to four youths, and adults are responsible for the actions of all of the youths they are with.

▪ Store employees under age 18 may continue to work in their store during Youth Supervision Policy hours. Employees 17 and younger must follow the Youth Supervision Policy after work.

Other local malls with curfews

Two other Charlotte-area malls have similar policies:

▪ Northlake Mall in north Charlotte requires anyone 17 and under to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian after 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

▪ Eastridge Mall in Gastonia also requires anyone 17 and younger to be with a guardian starting at 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.