Holiday events and more this week in York, Chester and Lancaster, SC

A cappella concert
“A Cappella Christmas” concert with the Charlestones quartet from Charleston, 5 p.m. Dec. 16 at this Sunday at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center, 307 W. Gay St., Lancaster. Will-call tickets, $15 in advance; $20 at the door. Proceeds go to improvements and restoration at the Cultural Arts Center. Get tickets at 803-285-7451 or lccarts.net/tickets.
Toy assembly
Bill and Terry Gregory want to help moms and dads with those “some assembly required” toys all for free. They’ve opened a building at their business Gregory’s Marine and RV, 3021 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill, for assembly and storage through Dec. 22. They are also accepting donations of new or gently used toy for ages infants to 13-years-old. Details: 803-329-5333
Classes
US Soccer referee training for youth soccer will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 6 at Manchester Meadows in Rock Hill. US Soccer instructors and South Carolina mentors will provide classroom and outdoor instruction. Cost is $80. Preregistration is required. Enroll online at screferees.gameofficials.net. Class # 25219 for 14 and up. Class # 25220 for ages 11-13. Details: delaneys@comporium.net
Food for fines
The York County Library annual Food for Fines Program runs through Dec. 31. Patrons with overdue fines will get $1 off for each nonperishable food item donated. It’s for overdue fines only; not lost or damaged materials. Food goes to local pantries. Items must be unopened, in original packaging and with current expiration. Items needed include canned fruit, soup, vegetables, tuna, chicken, pasta rice, mashed potatoes, boxes macaroni and cheese, cereal and baby food. No bottled water, ramen noodles, household items or toiletries. All library locations will accept donations.
Other events
Meetings
▪ Keystone board of directors, 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court, Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: 803-324-4118.
▪ Military Veterans Coffee Club, 8-9 a.m. Mondays in the back room at the Rock Hill Diner 2254 Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Veterans from all military branches, ages and ranks are invited. Details: Blake at 803 322 1804.
Entertainment
▪ Free community Bingo for ages 55 and older will be 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Morningside of Rock Hill, 1830 W. Main St. and at 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at Sharon United Methodist Church, 3001 Shannon Road. RSVP to Kay G. Lee, volunteer coordinator with Regency Hospice at 803-517-2021.
Fundraisers
▪ Relay for Life Eastern York County will host Supper with Santa, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 18 at Hobo’s 213 Main Street Fort Mill. Children can share their wish lists with Santa and have cocoa and cookies. The restaurant will 10 percent of the evening’s proceeds to Relay for Life Eastern York County.
York County Library
All events are free and open to the public.
▪ Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Join our drop-in stitching group. Bring a lunch or snacks. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.
▪ Totally Cool Teen Winter Reading Challenge Kick Off, 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Help kick-off the first Winter Reading Challenge with an afternoon of gaming and hot drink mixology creations. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
▪ Totally Cool Kick Off with Sir Purr, 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 18. Help celebrate the first Winter Reading Challenge with Sir Purr, the official mascot for the Panthers. Join us for a meet and greet with Sir Purr from 5:30-6 p.m. and then stay for family storytime with Mrs. Claus. Wear your pajamas and snuggle up for an evening of holiday stories, songs and crafts. Children age 11 and younger accompanied by an adult. No registration required.
▪ Golden Bingo, Wednesday, 2-3 p.m. Dec. 19 for seniors. Join the group for games and meet new friends. Light refreshments served. Register at events.yclibrary.org or call 803-981-5860.
▪ Lego Club, Wednesday, 3:15-4:30 and 5-6:15 p.m. Dec. 19. Imagine, create, and build with Legos. Ages 5-11. Register online or call 981-5888, starting two weeks before each program. Limit 30 each session.
▪ Youth Chess Club, 4:30-6 p.m. Dec. 20. Play chess or learn to play. Ages 17 and under. No registration is required.
▪ Adult Gaming Evening, 5-7 p.m. Dec. 20. Join us as we play a different board game each month. Teaching the game rules begins promptly at 5. Details: 803-981-5825.
▪ YCL Walking Club, 9-10 a.m. Dec. 21. Join the YCL Walking Club. First Friday of the month we will meet in the main entrance of the Rock Hill – Main Library location. Third Friday of the month we will meet off site at a local park (please contact us for specific locations).
Plan ahead
▪ Rock Hill Kwanzaa Celebration, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 29 at Blu Place, 703 Saluda St. Kwanzaa, an African American holiday celebrated from Dec. 26-Jan. 1, was founded by Dr. Maulana Karenga in 1966. The Kwanzaa Celebration gathers together families and friends to celebrate their family ties, remember their ancestors, support their communityThe event will include food, fun, fellowship, dancing, spoken word, vendors, children’s activities, the Kwanzaa candle-lighting ceremony, cultural education, and more. There also will be a Community Service information exchange. The celebration is free and open to the public.
▪ Children of the World choir will perform 1 1 a.m. Dec. 23 at West End Baptist Church, McConnells Highway, Rock Hill. It’s one of many stops on their 2018-2019 Refuge + Strength tour. Children of the World is an international children’s choir founded by humanitarian organization World Help. This year, the children have come as far as Uganda and Nepal to sing, dance and tell stories of the refugee children whom are largely forgotten.
▪ Pastor’s Lighted Village and Model Train will be in display 4-8 p.m. Dec. 26-30 at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church in the John A. Farris fellowship hall, 323 N. Congress St., York. Admission is a canned food item to be donated to York’s food pantries. Light refreshments sponsored by Thrivent Financial provided. The display includes Pastor Charles Aurand’s first Lionel Train set received in 1959, a replica of the 1958 Lionel “girls pink train set,” a Southern Railroad “Crescent Train,” and a Santa Fe Railroad passenger train. The Plasticville Village Building once sold by Lionel including the barn, TV station, police station and assorted stores. One section of the village layout features porcelain houses and buildings. A theater marquee advertises a showing of “White Christmas”. And there is an S&H Green Stamps redemption store, gas stations and diners such as Skip’s.
