Rock Hill will open a craft brewery and restaurant from two known Fort Mill locations

The Warren Norman Company is transforming the old Coke building on Cherry Road in Rock Hill into a new retail development, known as The Perch. Provided

Two of Fort Mill’s most prominent downtown establishments are about to also set up shop in Rock Hill.

Hobo’s is now signed on to open a location in the former Coca-Cola bottling plant near Winthrop University. Off the Tracks Brewing, operated by the founders of Amor Artis Brewing, will take space nearby in The Perch. Both existing Fort Mill locations will remain.

In March the Warren Norman Company announced groundbreaking for The Perch. The former bottling plant site will become more than 27,000 square feet of new restaurant, retail and office space. The Cherry Road site is between Oakland and College avenues.

Hobo’s will take the entire former bottling site at 520 Cherry, more than 6,800 square feet. It will include a 500-square-foot outdoor patio. Off the Tracks will have more than 2,200 square feet in a two-story mixed-use building. It will have a similar outdoor patio. Between the sites will be a 4,000-square-foot outdoor games area where outdoor music, movie nights and other events are planned.

Both sites should open early next year.

The Perch still has up to 10,000 square feet of space, according to a Warren Norman Company announcement Wednesday. That announcement comes after the project received a key approval from the zoning board of appeals in Rock Hill on Tuesday night.

With brewery uses, the project needed a special exception from the city to set up shop. The craft brewery application comes from a trio with wide-ranging restaurant, brewing and development experience in Fort Mill and other parts of York County. Jim Britton (Cumming Corp.), Jason Cloud (Hobo’s, Burgers & Barley, Cloud Nine) and Steve Tolson (Amor Artis Brewing) are the applicants.

Plans show the production brewery along Cherry Road, at the middle of a block-long site. The restaurant and brewpub goes down College, from its intersection with Cherry. Between the two sites is a games area along Cherry. Two more office or retail spaces on Cherry, heading toward the corner of Oakland, aren’t included in the brewery plans.

The brewery, at 502 Cherry, will have food offerings and a small tasting area. It will be in the first floor of a new building. The 520 Cherry space on the corner will be a restaurant with a small brewing operation. The main taproom there will be part of the former Coca-Cola building.

The application notes the craft brewery will produce 500 to 750 barrels per year. It will serve the two locations on site, and Hobo’s restaurant on Main Street Fort Mill. Outdoor seating for the sites will be located along Cherry.