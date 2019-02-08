Religion news

AME Zion
York-Chester District: Women’s Home and Overseas Missionary Society blood drive and voter registration drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center, Saluda Street, Rock Hill. Details: 803-792-2962 or preacherswife526@gmail.com.
Brooklyn Williamsville AME Zion Church, Ashford Street, Chester:
Browns Chapel AME Zion Church, Chester: Annual missionary program, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 17.
Greater Unity AME Zion Church, S.C. 97, Sharon: Annual Missionary program, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 10.
BAPTIST
Joint Baptist Convention of Chester and York counties: Women’s session 10 a.m. Feb. 9 at Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill.
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Memorial service after 11 a.m. worship Feb. 10. Chance auction, Feb. 16,
Emmanuel Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, West End Street, Chester: Devotion, 10:15 a.m. Sunday with worship after. Sunday school, 9 a.m.
Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: Morning worship, 11 a.m. Sunday; Sunday school, 10 a.m. Bible study, mission meal, Liberty Kids and youth, Feb. 13. Children’s Mission Day, Feb. 16 meet at 12:45 p.m. at the church to go to Palmetto Nursing Home.
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: Seniors Valentine’s luncheon, 2 p.m. Feb. 9. Appreciation program for the Rev. Garrison, 2 p.m. Feb. 10.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: AWANA & Impact Station! for children 2 years old through fifth grade, 5:30 -7 p.m. Sundays.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, at 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Missions Study and children and youth ministry, 6 p.m. Sunday. Mission groups and men’s and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BAHÁ’Í FAITH
Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays giving people of different faiths and beliefs to practice a collective worship. Discussions and devotionals open to all. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Pancake breakfast after all morning Masses Feb. 10 and a Hispanic lunch after 12:30 p.m. Mass to benefit the youth group. Special Mass 3 p.m. Sept. 10 to celebrate the Vietnamese New Year.
CHURCH OF GOD
Mount Zion Rock Grove Park Church of God, Porter Road, Rock Hill: Annual pastoral anniversary, 4 p.m. Feb. 17 with speaker the Rev. Lenard Price.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Fifth Sunday after the Epiphany, 8 a.m. Holy Eucharist Rite 1 and 10:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist Rite II. Nursery available at 10:30 service. The woodwind players from the Carolinas Wind Orchestra will join Our Saviour’s Choir for a concert at 4:30 p.m. and Evensong service at 5 p.m. Feb. 16. The concert will benefit the Early Learning Partnership of York County, which works with families beginning at birth to help prepare children for school by providing books and encouraging parents to read to children. An offering will be taken to benefit the partnership. Open to the community.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Details: yorksynagogue@gmail.com or templekolamisc.org.
Temple Solel: Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Regular services are 7 p.m. the second and fourth Fridays of the month. Details: templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel SC on Facebook or 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Lutheridge Camp Sunday with guest speaker. Godly Play and Sunday School at 9 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion at 10 a.m. Nursery provided. Hunger Outreach Program and Meal preparation and distribution, 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 10. Family Promise hosting week begins 6 p.m. Feb. 10.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m. with piano, drum, flute and guitar; traditional worship with piano and organ, 11 a.m., Sunday, both with Holy Communion and nursery provided.
METHODIST
Antioch United Methodist Church, West Rambo Road at S.C. 324, Rock Hill: Visitors welcome at 10 a.m. Sunday School and 11 a.m. worship Sundays. United Methodist Women monthly meeting, 7 p.m. Feb. 11. Forward Focus Team, 6 p.m. Feb. 12. The 2019 Men’s Ministry Conference will be Feb. 16 at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church in Lexington.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: Bethel Soup Kitchen, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays. Proceeds to church projects. Open to the public. Donations only.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Coffee fellowship, 9:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:45 a.m. and worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Wings of Faith, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12. Fundraiser, 6-9 p.m. Feb. 15 at Ceramics and More.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Wednesday night supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, dessert, tea and lemonade. Cost: $6, ages 11 and older; $3, ages 5-10 and free, age 4 and younger. Open to the community. Proceeds to Mount Holly youth.
Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Street, Sharon: All-you-can-eat Soup Supper, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 9. Large selection of soups and desserts. Donations. Proceeds to mission projects.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Churchwide Celebration Luncheon Sunday after worship Feb. 10. The congregations will celebrate the history of St John’s and learn about future endeavors. The Scouts of Pack and Troop 130 are collecting non-prerishable items, personal hygiene products and baby goods, as well as new and gently used coats. Items may be left in the blue bin outside the fellowship center. The 2019 Men’s Ministry Conference will be Feb. 16 at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church in Lexington. Cost: $65. Details: Mark Fahner.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Academy Christian School, Border Road, Rock Hill: Sixth annual Daddy Daughter formal dance, 5:30-8 p.m. Feb 9 at the Four Leaf, 500 Campbell Road, York, with dinner, dancing, formal photo and other activities. This year’s theme is the “Fabulous Fifties.” Tickets, $15 per person and available at 803-327-5673.
Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
White Linen, “Threads of HIS-story,” 6 p.m. Sundays on CN2 with the Rev. Jacqueline Caldwell, associate minister of St. Matthew AME Zion Church, Rock Hill.
Remnant Church, Carolina Place Drive, Fort Mill: Friday Night Fire, 7 p.m. Feb. 15.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Rose’s Kitchen lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays. Plates, $10. Eat in or take out.
PRESBYTERIAN
Fishing Creek Baptist Church, Springlake Road, York: Men’s Choir anniversary, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 17.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Organ Dedication Concert, 7 p.m. Feb. 9 featuring former OAPC organist, Virginia S. Moe, and Donald G. Moe, both of whom also served on the organ renewal campaign committee for our Casavant organ, and newly appointed Church Organist, Ed West. Together on Wednesdays offers food, music, faith and fellowship for all ages; 5 p.m. Dinner ($3, ages 3-11; $6, ages 12-adult). Menu Feb. 13: parmesan chicken, pasta, salad, fresh vegetable, fresh fruit, garlic bread, tea, dessert.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. Feb. 10 with Discipleship dinner after. Bible Quiz, 4 p.m. Sunday.
