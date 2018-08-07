Lancaster Co. will soon have over 100 new steel jobs. Here’s what you need to know

A steel company is expected to bring 139 new jobs to Lancaster County in late 2018, says Gov. Henry McMaster.

Synergy Steel announced Tuesday it plans to open a 32,000-square-foot facility in Lancaster. The company is investing $2.8 million into the project, according to a statement from McMaster.

“The 139 new jobs that Synergy Steel is bringing to Lancaster County will change the lives of South Carolinians, and for that, we couldn’t be more grateful,” McMaster said. “We wish Synergy Steel all the best on their new endeavors, and I look forward to watching them succeed for years to come.”

The company manufactures steel studs, engineered floor and roof trusses, and wall panels for the construction industry, according to the statement.

SIGN UP

“Synergy Steel is an outstanding project, and we are very pleased the company has selected Lancaster County as their home,” Lancaster County Department of Economic Development Executive Director Jamie Gilbert said in an email. “Metal fabrication is one of our strengths, so Synergy Steel should do very well here. The company recognized the tremendous opportunities we offer, and I look forward to them growing their operation in Lancaster.”

The new facility will be at 1312 Camp Creek Road in Lancaster.

“We appreciate the opportunity to be part of the growing success of Lancaster County and look forward to being part of and giving back to the community,” Synergy Steel Chief Operating Officer Al Lagnemma said in an email.

Hiring is expected to begin in October.

“Lancaster County welcomes Synergy Steel to our community,” said Steve Harper, Lancaster County Council chairman. “Manufacturing continues to be the largest employment sector for our residents, and the company will be a great addition to our outstanding manufacturing community. We appreciate Synergy Steel selecting Lancaster for the project and bringing new life to one of our available industrial buildings.”

For information, visit synergysteelcorp.com.