Rock Hill’s newest dealership is almost open. ‘Lifetime’ freebies arrive first.

Rock Hill’s newest auto dealership isn’t open yet, but already is looking to make customers for life.

The 22,000-square-foot Rock Hill Buick GMC facility is under construction at 500 Galleria Boulevard. It is scheduled to open in October with new and pre-owned vehicles, along with 13 service bays.

The dealership is promoting its opening by offering the first 100 customers who buy vehicles free oil changes, car washes and vacuums for the life of the vehicle. They also receive VIP priority service, loaner privileges and loyalty benefits, a 10 percent discount on parts and services, and a family discount of $500 off their next vehicle purchase. To join the list, customers can go to the website ahead of the opening.

“It’s definitely the first of its kind,” Annelise Przywara, spokesperson for the dealership said of the promotion. “This is a new and unique way of purchasing a vehicle without having to visit the dealership. Plus, those who are part of the first 100 will reap the various benefits.”

The new dealership isn’t the only coming attraction for car buyers. Earlier this summer, Hendrick Automotive Group had 19 acres on Red River Road, beside Sam’s Club and Academy Sports, rezoned to allow for a dealership and collision center.

For more information about the new Buick GMC dealership and how to make a purchase for the first 100 offer, visit rockhillbuickgmc100.com.