Hotel, horse sites and, yes, hundreds more homes eyed for York County. Here’s where.

☆Editor’s note: These proposed projects are in the planning stage and may depend on county council or other approvals. Some or all of these plans may never make it out of the planning stage.

A hotel, horse facility and, yes, more new home subdivisions may be on the way in York County. Here are the latest discussions county planners are having with property owners:

▪ A new hotel at 3479 Hwy. 21 and the I-77 northbound ramp at exit 90, near Carowinds. County records show the almost 3-acre site was sold in 2013 for $1.2 million. Property representatives met with county planners Aug. 9 to talk site plans and permitting.

▪ An office and public restroom may be coming to Horse Road, at one of Fort Mill’s most historic locations. The Horse Road area has stables and riding programs, backed between the White Homestead and Anne Springs Close Greenway. The office and restroom would be on a 60-acre site, just north of the Old Nation Road and North White Street intersection.

▪ Almost 59 acres between S.C. 5 and Mt. Gallant Road West, between Rock Hill and York, could become a new subdivision. County planners heard the idea Aug. 16. The 885 Tirzah Road site is part of the Stornaway subdivision, beside Providence Heights.

▪ A new horse facility is eyed on almost 48 acres within Kings Mountain State Park. The site, west of Clover, is at 1008 Apple Road. The property is zoned for agricultural use.

▪ The Gentry at Handsmill has 129 new homes planned on almost 95 acres in Lake Wylie. LStar Ventures out of Charlotte is behind the project, between Liberty Hill and Pinnacle roads off of S.C. 274. The peninsula site has about 2,000 feet of Lake Wylie shoreline. Six new streets are proposed lots will range from 8,500 to almost 62,000 square feet. Almost 44 acres, more than double the required amount, will be set aside of open space.

▪ Sage View is the new subdivision at Eastview and Holland roads near Rock Hill. Plans there show 13 lots on more than 26 acres. All homes would be on acre or bigger lots. No new streets will be created. The site is near where 300 homes are coming inside Rock Hill city limits.

▪ York County Council and the owners of eight properties on S.C. 557 in Lake Wylie are applying for a zoning change that would eliminate apartments as land use. The properties combine for 125 acres. So far, no development plans are in place.

▪ An acre at 2744 Meadow Road near Clover is up for rezoning to a light industrial use. Three R Properties and Southbend Industrial want the change to allow for an eBay store at a site where textile, furniture and other uses have been operating for decades. At a public hearing last month, property representatives said the site would be used to unload equipment into two existing warehouses, storing it until it’s sold.





▪ More than 10 acres at 1712 Gardendale Road near Tega Cay are up for rezoning. Oz Custom Built Homes plans to put nine homes there.

▪ LCG Fort Mill and Orangepaw Properties have almost 4 acres up for rezoning at 1383 Gold Hill Road near Fort Mill. Plans include a daycare facility and medical or office building. A property representative in August said the daycare would be a “well-respected, national chain” tenant. A traffic study was completed for a 150-student Everbrook Academy and 10,000-square-foot medical office building.

▪ A new restaurant may come to Gold Hill Road, off Lake Vista Boulevard. The less than 2-acre site has been pitched previously to county planners for restaurant use.





▪ A Circle K is proposed at 3085 Hwy. 160 W. near Tega Cay. The site is just south of Zoar Road, beside the Forest Grove subdivision.

▪ A rezoning at 531 Neely Store Road would allow for small grazing animals. It isn’t intended for redevelopment of the area. The almost 4-acre site is near Rock Hill, in a largely rural area.

▪ A new HVAC business is in discussion with county planners at 2175 Mt. Gallant Road near Rock Hill.

▪ A possible flex space building is proposed on an acre at 1989 Gold Hill Road, near Tega Cay, across from Zimmerman Drive.

▪ A landscaping business could be on the way at 187 Sutton Road near Fort Mill. Earth & Woods owns the 2-acre site, south of Harris Road.

▪ A building addition may be in store at 3546 Centre Circle near Fort Mill, at a site used previously as industrial space.

John Marks: jmarks@fortmilltimes.com; @JohnFMTimes



