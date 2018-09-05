Manufacturing jobs coming to Chester County with $14.7M investment

A nanomaterial maker is bringing 40 new jobs to Chester County.

ShayoNano is investing $14.7 million into a new manufacturing facility at 564 Ecology Lane in Chester. The 23,000-square-foot site will set up pilot operations early in 2019, with production starting late next year.

Hiring will begin later this year. Applicants can contact the company at info@shayonano.com.

ShayoNano creates nanomaterials, like synthesized additives used in paints, coatings, fire retardants, nanocomposites and more.

“We are extremely optimistic about our future and delighted at the prospect of starting this new chapter of the company’s history in Chester,” said company CEO Mahesh Patel.

County supervisor Shane Stuart said Chester County is excited to help ShayoNano work toward long-term success in the area.

“This announcement is just another example of the success that is possible because of the strong partnerships we have in our county,” he said. “Increased capital investments and opportunities for quality new jobs only strengthen our community.”





Gov. Henry McMaster praised the addition of ShayoNano, as did state commerce secretary Bobby Hitt. Hitt sees the move as a continuation of efforts several decades in the making.

“South Carolina has transformed from a state driven by textiles, tobacco and tourism to one that’s home to state-of-the-art, innovative companies like ShayoNano,” he said.