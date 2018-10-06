What’s new in Knowledge Park? Baxter Mill renovation starts soon

Baxter Mill, the 400,000-square-foot building at White and Wilson streets in Rock Hill, could soon see more activity.

The Keith Corp., a Charlotte-based commercial real estate development firm, and Springs Creative, a Rock Hill-based textile company, on Friday announced a partnership to redevelop the Knowledge Park building.

The building will feature an office space, restaurants, breweries and retail space, the companies said in a statement. Springs Creative also will move its headquarters to the building, according to the statement.

“Old Town Rock Hill, Winthrop University, University Center and now Baxter Mill will represent the best in work, live and play environments,” Springs Creative CEO Derick Close said in the statement. “We look forward to the many potentials ahead as our collaborative efforts now come together.”

The companies said construction will begin in early 2019, and the first tenant is expected to move in later that year.

“The redevelopment of Baxter Mill continues the successful transformation of downtown Rock Hill and Knowledge Park,” Brendan Pierce of The Keith Corp. said in a statement. “We believe this building and the surrounding area will quickly become the most dynamic and interesting submarket in the greater metro area.”





The Baxter Mill parking lot also will be expanded.

The nearby Lowenstein Building, also in the University Center area of Knowledge Park, celebrated its grand opening and ribbon cutting Sept. 20. The five-story building has 225,000 square feet of office space. Developers hope it will host a restaurant as well.

“The addition of Baxter Mill to Knowledge Park is a progressive step forward for our community,” Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys said. “Springs Creative’s continued investment in Rock Hill, along with the successful redevelopment experience of (The Keith Corp.), will expand opportunities for residents, visitors and businesses alike.”