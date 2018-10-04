New Clover restaurant promises ‘best fish on Earth’

Clint and Elizabeth Boyd don’t want to be good at everything in their new Clover restaurant. But they do plan to have the best New Orleans-style po boy around.

“It seems like in small town USA we put things on the menu that try to please everyone and then nothing that great,” Clint said.

So the new restaurant, The Po Boy, which will open Oct. 9, will focus on the Boyds’ specialty — the fried seafood sandwich made famous in Louisiana.

“If you want a po boy, this is the spot to go,” he said.

The restaurant Facebook page shows a menu packed with a variety of po boys, including shrimp, oyster, blue catfish, and surf and turf sandwiches.

Clint and Elizabeth Boyd already own two seafood markets, one in Clover and another in Gastonia. He said they’ve connected the “best fish on Earth” with restaurants and top chefs across the country, and want to do the same in their hometown.

“We had this dream to share the best with them and that’s the genesis of our seafood markets,” Clint said. “We wanted to share the best with our community.”

The Po Boy held a soft opening Tuesday night, where Clint said the restaurant served about 65 people.

He said he’s excited to meet more people in his community. It felt like he was making and spending most of his money in Charlotte, he said, so he wanted to bring “small town industry” back to Clover.

“I’m most excited to be able to leave a mark on more people in our community,” he said. “Leave a smile on their face and get to know them better.”

The Po Boy will host a grand opening celebration Saturday, Oct. 13. The restaurant, located at 715 Bethel Street, will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.