One of Rock Hill’s more popular restaurants is ‘temporarily closing.’ But how long?

The Yolk Cafe is temporarily closing its Rock Hill location as ownership works out “how to best to move forward with our growth.”

The popular breakfast spot posted Friday on Facebook that plans are related to a move to uptown Charlotte leaving the future of its Rock Hill in doubt:

“We love Rock Hill, SC and we have to make the best decision on how to grow our only baby! We would love for a local RockVegas resident to keep it going for years to come if we decide to move on!”

SIGN UP

The Charlotte Observer reported details Thursday of the Yolk ownership group’s venture in Charlotte. The move had been reported early last month.

Facebook comments mentioned enjoying Yolk’s food, but many said they likely wouldn’t make it to Charlotte by breakfast time.

Others said they would travel for the food, wishing the restaurant success in Charlotte. One person encouraged the restaurant to “take over” the Charlotte breakfast scene.