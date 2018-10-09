A Rock Hill manufacturer is bringing more than 60 jobs, investing $13.4 million

Another manufacturer is bringing jobs to Rock Hill.

The South Carolina Department of Commerce announced Tuesday that Linde Hydraulics Corp. will invest $13.4 million and create more than 60 jobs when it opens a new production site in Rock Hill. Linde is a global hydraulic and electronic drive system maker.

“Linde Hydraulics is the latest industry leader to select our state for its operations, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to our dynamic business community,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement.

The new 67,200-square-foot site at 1679 Overview Drive in Rock Hill should be up and running by the end of the year. Hiring information is available by emailing info@linde-hydraulics.com.

Company president John Kumler said state and county leaders were key in making it happen.

“Their welcoming attitude and assistance in securing the location and incentives were invaluable,” he said. “We look forward to working with the local community and growing our business together.”





Mayor John Gettys thanked the company for bringing jobs to Rock Hill.

“This new facility, and the jobs it will bring, is further proof Rock Hill is moving forward as an inviting place for business investment,” he said.

The announcement follows several other manufacturing additions in York County. Rock Hill has 180 jobs coming with the addition of Schuff Steel Co. Performance Friction has more than 100 coming to Clover. Wheel Pros in York will add more than 270 jobs.