On a roll: Business aims to bring world success, 273 jobs to York County plant

Business is rolling in York County.

Wheel Pros is opening a plant in the East York Industrial Park, off S.C. 5 in York. The site is expected to bring 273 jobs.

“We appreciate it, coming into Dist. 3,” said York County Councilman Robert Winkler, who represents the district that includes much of western York County. “We always like to see, when a building goes dormant, somebody to come in and pick it back up.”

American Eagle had been producing wheels at the site, but business declined and the plant went dormant. As one might expect from a wheel maker, the new company only spends so much time looking back.

“Success is in front of us,” said John Danis, vice president of manufacturing for the new site.

County records show WPM Holdings bought more than 20 acres off Park Place Road from American Eagle Wheel Corp. on Aug. 7 for $5.1 million.

Part of the reason for optimism is the ongoing success of Wheel Pros, founded in 1995 and now a leading owner, designer, marketer and distributor of branded aftermarket automotive wheels, according to the company website.

“They are selling 1.6 million wheels right now in the United States and across the world,” Danis said. “They’re bringing all those wheels from China.”





As many as can be produced in York County and sold, he said, will be.

“That’s the great news,” Danis said. “It’s already selling. So we just need to make them.”





The council finalized an economic incentive package Monday night to bring Wheel Pros to the county.

Similar efforts have been key, company executives said, in attracting everything from corporate headquarters to manufacturing sites in steel, brake components, mortgage services and more.

Similar incentives have drawn new business to Lancaster and Chester counties.

“Having that warm welcome, it was a big part of the decision making, because there were some other options on the table,” Danis said.

Winkler said he was particularly pleased with the location picked.

“We try real hard to get more jobs on the western side of the county for people,” he said.





