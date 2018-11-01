More York County shoppers can have groceries delivered to them. Here’s how.

Grocery shoppers have another option for stocking up, and this one doesn’t even involve a trip to the store.

Aldi announced Thursday customers in the Charlotte, Columbia and Charleston markets can now have purchases delivered to their homes. That includes stores in York and Lancaster counties.

The partnership with Instacart will bring deliveries in as little as one hour.

“Customers asked for this service, and we are literally delivering,” said Krysta Cearley, vice president of the Aldi’s Salisbury, N.C., division.

Aldi has more than 1,800 stores nationwide. The grocer is investing $5 billion to remodel and expand stores through 2022.

At that point, there will be 2,500 stores. The grocer committed $58 million to 31 remodels in the Charlotte market, including stores in Indian Land, Fort Mill and Rock Hill.





Aldi also has a location in Lancaster.

“We decided to roll out this service in response to our initial Instacart service in markets such as Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles and Chicago, which has been overwhelmingly positive,” Cearley said. “By expanding our partnership with Instacart, we’re making groceries even more accessible to shoppers in the Charlotte area, wherever Instacart delivers.”

Aldi isn’t alone. Other retailers partnering with Instacart in the York County area include Food Lion, Publix and CVS.

Customers can enter their zip code at instacart.com to find out which stores are available for delivery in their areas.

“We do offer Publix delivery powered by Instacart in Rock Hill and surrounding cities,” said Kim Reynolds, Publix spokesperson. “Delivery zones are based on zip code, and so it’s best to confirm service in your area.”





Instacart charges a fee for delivery, or has a membership program. Customers on the site or mobile app select their city or store, add items to a virtual cart and choose a delivery window from one hour to five days in advance.





An Instacart shopper accepts the order on his or her smartphone, shops and the item are delivered.. For orders of $35 or more the fee is $5.99. The membership program with unlimited same-day delivery of orders $35 or more is $14.99 a month, or $149 a year.

Grocers say the program adds sought-after convenience for customers.

“People can find mostly everything they find in-store on Instacart, with the exception of alcohol, Aldi Finds and gift cards,” Cearley said.