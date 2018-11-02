Indian Land’s newest restaurant isn’t just business as usual. Not quite, anyway.

With thousands of young workers nearby, folks telling the boss they’re “heading to the office” seemed plausible enough.

Enough to theme a new Indian Land restaurant around the idea.

“We want to be a destination for them,” said Randy Hood, a Rock Hill attorney and partner with hospitality group The Mill CBK.

The Office will be, counting its outdoor patio, a 6,000-square-foot space in the RedStone development. The target to open is June 2019.





“Essentially, it’s kind of an upscale sports bar, but it’s all about the food,” Hood said. “It’s upscale bar food with a twist.”

The Office will have wings, burgers and other staples. It will play up the office theme, with menus designed like employee handbooks and personal assistants for wait staff.

“There’ll be a corner office for people who may have 10, 12, 14 people,” Hood said.

Still, he said, the restaurant will be anything but tedious work.

“Our motto is its always 5 o’clock,” Hood said, “and casual Friday.”

Having Red Ventures and 4,000 young employees within a quarter mile, and two more businesses combining for that many more, made RedStone attractive, Hood said. Other restaurants and sites like the RedStone 14 theater help, too.

“It is going to be an entertainment complex that seems to be unique in their vision,” Hood said.

RedStone is a 310,000-square-foot site at U.S. 521 and S.C. 160. A growing list of RedStone restaurants at redstoneshopping.com has almost a dozen existing or planned eateries. There are nearly as many retail service locations. RedStone also is part of a larger commercial trend in Indian Land, which includes the recent opening of the 258,000-square-foot Promenade at Carolina Reserve at U.S. 521 and Jim Wilson Road.

For Hood’s group, getting in early at RedStone made plenty of sense.

“We want to be a part of the foundation of progress in that area,” he said.