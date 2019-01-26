Rock Hill sees new business additions with photo studio, retail store

From business openings to businesses on the move, here’s what’s happening in our communities.

Photography business opens new studio

After nine years in Fort Mill, Halcyon Hills Photography has relocated its photo studio to 1510 E. Main St. in Rock Hill. The studio specializes in high school senior sessions, family portraits and business headshots.

“With this great new space halfway between downtown and Rock Hill High School, we’re perfectly placed to serve this growing community,” owner and photographer Don Duncan said.

“Since at least half of our work is on location, we’re excited by the great photography spaces within a short distance of our studio.”

Named after the halcyon — a mythical bird that stilled troubled waters by making its nest on the ocean’s surface — the company strives to bring ease to the photography process.

Duncan said the studio’s slogan is “Capturing Beauty Everywhere We Look.” For more information, call 803-984-6515 or email don@halcyonhillsphoto.com.

Retail shop opens at Knowledge Park

A brand new business opened its doors in Knowledge Park. The Mercantile by Copper Dwelling + Design opening drew 1,500 visitors to see Rock Hill’s newest gift store.

Located in a 4,300 square-foot warehouse where cotton was once weighed and housed, The Mercantile sells natural beauty products, home décor and children’s gifts.

“As lifelong supporters of historic Rock Hill, Michael and I saw the need for an immersive retail experience full of lifestyle brands that you cannot find at big box stores,” said Brittany Kelly, co-owner of the store with her husband.

Customers can find everything from decorative dog pillows to hanging planters at The Mercantile. The brick and mortar retail store is situated between Dust Off Brewery and Knowledge Perk Coffee at 130 W. White St. in Rock Hill.

The plan is to expand into the home design market within five years.

“We decided that design and real estate are our passions. It’s what has been in our blood from both sides of our families and what we’ve always enjoyed,” Kelly said. “Our desire is to establish a local empire that combines our passions and allows our three daughters to grow up to love them as much as we do.”

For more information about The Mercantile by Copper Dwelling + Design, call 803-327-1211 or email info@cdmercantile.com.

