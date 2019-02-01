New Fort Mill restaurant opens serving up hush puppies and gyros

Fort Mill’s newest restaurant opened Feb. 1 serving everything from hush puppies and lasagna to tzatziki and gyro pitas.

Green Olive Grill’s co-owners, Nicole Kondilis and husband Chris, are first-time restaurant owners but have been in the business for years.

“After 20 years, we’ve been managing other restaurants, we decided to open a small nice place with a little bit of different dishes — Italian, Greek, American — for people to have the choice to come and get whatever they like,” Nicole Kondilis said.

Kondilis worked at a Showmars restaurant for 14 years, she said, and her husband worked there for 20.

“We just wanted to do something of our own,” she said.

Kondilis said she moved to Charlotte from Greece 15 years ago.

The restaurant boasts homemade Greek desserts and meals, along with American and Italian dishes.

Kondilis said they applied for an alcohol license and plan to serve wine and beer.





“It’s official,” Kondilis said. “We’re open. A little nervous, but we just hope people will come and enjoy the food and let us know.”

Green Olive Grill

Where: 737 Stockbridge Drive, Fort Mill.

Hours: 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Phone: 803-548-7400.



