7 things to do in York County Super Bowl Sunday, football fan or not

The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams face off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in Super Bowl LIII, and Rock Hill bars are ready for crowds.

Even if you don’t plan on watching the game, there’s plenty to do Sunday in York County. Here’s seven, for football fans and non-watchers alike.

Where to watch the game:

Buffalo Wild Wings

This sports bar at 1460 Meeting Boulevard, Suite 119 in Rock Hill is listed as an official Patriots Fan Club bar on fanclubs.patriots.com. The national chain has promised free wings on Feb. 18 if the game goes into overtime.

Sorry, Rams fans (and everyone who hates the Patriots), we couldn’t find a Rock Hill Rams bar — but you can try one of these.

The Goat Bar and Grill

This sports bar boasts 17 big screen TVs at 1821 Sandal Brook Road in Fort Mill. The bar’s Super Bowl specials are $2 jello shots, $3 imports, $2 PBR and $0.75 wings.

Towne Tavern

Enjoy $0.55 wings, $3 Labatts and $4 Bloody Marys and Prosseco mimosas at this bar at 2012 Cherry Road in Rock Hill. The bar is accepting reservations.

Dutch’s

The 204 Rock Hill Drive sports bar in Rock Hill will celebrate the game with $3 bottles and pints of Coors, Bud and Bud Light, $3 Fireball shots, $6 dine-in wing special and half-time raffle prizes. The bar opens at 11 a.m.

What else?

Yoga at Legal Remedy

The local brewery at 129 Oakland Ave will host a Vinyasa flow yoga class at 10:45 a.m. The class is $8 in advance or $10 cash at the door.

Catch up on the YoCo Brew Trail

The brew trail, announced in September, features seven local beer sellers. Download the Visit York County, SC app to participate, then grab a beer at each trail location.

People who visit five or more locations can win an “I drank my way through York County” T-shirt. Here’s what’s open Sunday:

Amor Artis Brewing in Fort Mill, open 12 to 8 p.m. Sundays





Dust Off Brewing Co., open 12 to 7 p.m. Sundays





Legal Remedy Brewing, open limited hours Feb. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.





Rock Hill Brewing Co., open 12 to 10 p.m. Sundays





Slow Play Brewing, offering $1 off growlers and open limited hours Feb. 3, from 12 to 7 p.m.





Get active

Take advantage of Rock Hill’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism trails.

Go for a run, walk or bike on the Piedmont Medical Center Trail at Riverwalk. The 2.5 miles of trails runs down the Catawba River and is handicapped accessible. The trails are open daily from dusk to dawn.

Take your family and dogs out to Spencer Park to enjoy the off-leash dog park, basketball court and playground. The park is open daily from dusk to dawn.

Find more Rock Hill parks and trails online.