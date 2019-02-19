New store opening in York County hopes to become pet favorite with celebrations set

There’s a new store in town for pet family members.

Pet Supplies Plus is opening its 7,000-square-foot store this week on Len Patterson Road in Fort Mill, next to Earth Fare.

To celebrate, the store is hosting a weekend-long grand opening celebration starting Feb. 23, and includes a Bark N’ Brunch with pet-friendly snacks 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 24.

“Everyone loves their pets and should treat them as part of the family,” said franchise owner Matt Grimm of Charlotte.

Grimm opened his first Pet Supplies Plus store seven years ago. The Fort Mill location is the fourth store in the Charlotte area. He said he chose Fort Mill because of the need for a neighborhood pet store.

“The vision has always been to focus on convenience, competitive pricing and having an outstanding knowledgeable staff that loves getting on their hands and knees to say hello to our four-legged friends,” Grimm said.

What sets the stores apart, he said, is a wide selection of natural pet foods, goods and pet services, as well as a knowledgeable staff. Each team member is trained in natural and holistic foods.

The store also sells birds, reptiles, small animals and fish, along with supplies.

Pet services include three self-service dog wash bays, full-service grooming salon and weekly veterinary service by The Pet Stop Clinic.





Pet Supplies Plus also partners with local shelters. There will be a Humane Society of York County cat adoption room at the new store.

“We donated more than $30,000 of food and treats to Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Control last year and hope to expand that giving to nonprofits in Fort Mill,” Grimm said.

The opening festivities begin Feb. 23 with complimentary nail trims and dog washes. Scratch cards with values from $5 to $50 also will be given out throughout the day.

The first 100 customers Feb. 24 will receive a coupon for a free, small bag of dog or cat food.

Grimm said the store have about 15 employees and is still hiring part-time and full-time positions.

Pet Supplies Plus has more than 430 franchised and corporate centers in 33 states. The first store opened in Michigan in 1988, according to the company website.

Want to go?

Pet Supplies Plus will open at 2351 Len Patterson Road, Fort Mill. Hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 803-548-2827 or visit petsuppliesplus.com.