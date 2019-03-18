The new Indian Land YMCA took a major step forward. Why one feature still needs help.

Dirt is about to start churning as a major recreational amenity in Indian Land moves toward completion.

Lancaster County in February issued a building permit for the new YMCA at 2816 World Outreach Drive in Indian Land. The $11.5 million construction will add what YMCA leaders say will be a model campus.

“We are very close to starting construction for the new Y in Indian Land,” said Upper Palmetto YMCA CEO Frank “Moe” Bell.

The new facility sits on 15 acres in CrossRidge, a commercial development by Inspiration Network. The 72,000-square-foot building will feature fitness space with cardio equipment, weights, group exercise and spin classes, and yoga. There also will be a full-size gymnasium for basketball, volleyball and pickleball. The gym will have a suspended walking track.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Herald

The swimming pool will have eight lanes for lap swim, swim lessons and aquatic exercise classes. Outside, there will be four full-size, lighted multipurpose fields.

A childcare room will be included to allow parents to exercise kid-free. There is space for 200 children for afterschool childcare and summer day camp.

One big ticket item needs community support.

“Efforts continue to raise $2.5 million to build an outside water park and swimming pool,” Bell said. “The outdoor pools will not be built unless funds are raised.”

It’s a similar approach used with another YMCA affiliate, the Clover school district-owned aquatic center in Lake Wylie. The school district funded construction of the main aquatic center through a referendum. Community fundraising decided whether the outdoor water park would adjoin it. Ultimately York County hospitality tax money and corporate donations covered the $1.7 million and the water park opened with the aquatic center in 2016.

“We need a ‘champion’ to kick start our efforts with a large donation — seven-figure gift — for the outdoor pool,” Bell said. “This will give others confidence that we can reach our goal of $2.5 million.”





He sees the project as more than an optional amenity.

“There is no outdoor pool available to the public in South Carolina east of I-77, until you get to Lancaster city,” Bell said. “Maybe you are lucky enough that your neighborhood has a pool for its homeowners. Otherwise, you do not have a place to swim outside in the summer.”

YMCA and CrossRidge leaders announced plans for the site last summer. CrossRidge is a 170-acre development off U.S. 521, between its intersections at S.C. 160 and South Dobys Bridge Road. CrossRidge leaders plan a business park, gated residential community, retail and more.





Last May, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $243 million in rural community facility improvements covering 22 states. That money included almost $300,000 for the new Indian Land YMCA. Leaders project the new site will employ 125.

Bell expects construction on the new Indian Land YMCA to wrap up by June 2020.

The YMCA is just one coming recreation attraction for Indian Land. In November, Lancaster County voters approved a $19 million bond for recreation site improvements. More than $9 million goes to adding on to the Indian Land Recreation Center and building the Harrisburg Road Soccer Complex.

The county also is considering impact fees to charge incoming development to cover costs associated with growth. One of the potential charges studied was for recreation.

For more information about the YMCA project, email development director Linda McCallum at lindamccallum@upymca.org.