Welcome ashore: New restaurant on Lake Wylie gives taste test before opening soon

‘Papa Doc’s’ eatery opening soon in former Lake Wylie iconic restaurant Papa Doc's Shore Club, formerly T-Bones of Lake Wylie, offered a preview of the new restaurant Thursday for a fundraising event for the Lake Wylie Children's Charity. The restaurant is awaiting its liquor license before opening. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Papa Doc's Shore Club, formerly T-Bones of Lake Wylie, offered a preview of the new restaurant Thursday for a fundraising event for the Lake Wylie Children's Charity. The restaurant is awaiting its liquor license before opening.

Diners came ashore Thursday to taste test Lake Wylie’s newest waterfront restaurant — Papa Doc’s Shore Club.

The restaurant will open soon at the former T-Bones on the Lake site, a local hot spot for 24 years that closed in December. The eatery is near Buster Boyd Bridge and Buster Boyd Access Area in York County.

Restaurant owners are waiting for a liquor license before opening to the public, said Morgan Conroy, marketing director of the Charlotte-based Bottle Cap Group, which runs the restaurant.

The tiki-bar themed restaurant offers several bars and dining areas, including a large outdoor deck with seating overlooking Lake Wylie.

The new family-friendly establishment will serve “modern American” fare with heavy seafood options, Conroy said. The 38 boat slips will be available for diners arriving by water.

The space includes an events area, an oyster bar and custom wall-to-wall murals. Designers carried the lake theme throughout the restaurant with lights made from boat engines and tables that are large rescued spools.

Ahead of the opening, the group offered a preview of what’s-to-come with a charity event. The restaurant sold lunch and dinner tickets that offered a complimentary meal with a donation to the Lake Wylie Children’s Charity.

“We want to give back in a small way before we open,” Conroy said.

The sold-out event runs through Sunday.