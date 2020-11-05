A Rock Hill company will lay off workers by the new year. Here’s the job scene now.

A Rock Hill company will lay off almost 150 workers by the new year.

Terex USA has filed a layoff notification report for its Rock Hill manufacturing facility. The report shows 144 anticipated layoffs by Jan. 1, 2021. Terex produces a wide range of construction industry lifting and handling equipment.

A statement from the Connecticut company stated that a small staff will remain in Rock Hill for operations, but Rock Hill manufacturing will end:

“Our Rock Hill team members are innovative, valued members of our business and the manufacturing industry, and our human resources team is working with them as our team members transition to their next opportunity, including hosting onsite job fairs for other employers who are seeking highly skilled, productive employees to join their workforce.”

The Terex website shows manufacturing was suspended temporarily at some manufacturing sites due to decreased customer demand and governmental health requirements related to COVID-19. Many have since reopened. The aerial work platform manufacturing site in Rock Hill is one of six such U.S. facilities now listed as operational.

As recently as last year, there was discussion of expansion at the Rock Hill site on Huey Road.

SC Works posts layoff and closure notifications in the state. In 2020 there have been 45 notifications with job losses from one to 2,476 workers.

York, Lancaster and Chester counties have four notifications this year. The largest was GITI Tire with more than 630 layoffs in April. The notices combine for 1,025 jobs lost.

Another seven notices for statewide jobs, combined, made for almost 3,200 more layoffs.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce updated its employment numbers Thursday. State and tri-county statistics show initial unemployment claim filing is well past an early wave this spring when coronavirus hit. Still, it’s higher than it was before COVID-19.

Last week there were almost 3,400 claims statewide. There were fewer than 2,000 the last week before the mid-March pandemic surge. There were more than 87,000 in a week at peak in April.

The tri-county area had 175 combined initial unemployment claims last week. At peak in April, York County had almost 3,400 claims in a week.