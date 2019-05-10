Here’s where the latest round of new York County homes, businesses and more may go.

EDITOR’S NOTE: These projects are in the planning stage and may depend on York County Council or other approvals. Some or all of these plans may never make it out of the planning stage.

More homes, a solar farm, event venue and commercial projects are coming to York County planners. Here are the latest discussions property owners and planners are having:

▪ A new home subdivision may come at 351 Osborne Farm Road right outside Fort Mill. The site touches in-town properties between Springfield Parkway, Old Nation Road and a Norfolk Southern railway. Homes on either side of the site include Carolina Orchards and Baden Village. Two parcels combine for almost nine acres. They carry a market value of almost $500,000.

The sites are zoned for agriculture use. Owners met with county planners April 4 to discuss rezoning and permitting.

▪ New homes may come to 100 acres southeast of Rock Hill. Property owners and county planners met April 11 to discuss a new home subdivision on Glasscock Road. The site borders Six Mile Creek and has limited access to Glasscock. The site is about halfway between Old Friendship and Neely Store roads.





▪ An RV rental and sales shop could come to the River Hills area of Lake Wylie. County planners met April 18 to discuss the site at 4355 Charlotte Hwy. The two-acre site sold last August for $85,000. It has a market value much higher. The property is across S.C. 49 from Montgomery Road.





▪ New commercial and retail property could come along U.S. 21 near Fort Mill. An eight-acre site at 3151 Hwy. 21, between Regent Park and the Ross Dress for Less site, came up for discussion on permitting May 2. Vision Ventures of Carolina owns the site.





▪ A solar farm is being discussed between Rock Hill and York. A 348-acre property at 1920 Benfield Road runs along a branch of Fishing Creek, and also McFarland Road. Omarr LLC bought the site in 2012 for more than $1.3 million. County planners discussed permitting April 25.





▪ An event venue at 5800 Campbell Road is asking for a special exception to allow it to keep running. The Four-Leaf has been hosting weddings and events already, but county rules don’t yet allow it without a special exception. Owners go before the county zoning board in search of one May 9. If its use continues, Four-Leaf can host up to 250 people. Estimates are for an event per weekend for at least the next five years, according to information submitted to the county.





▪ A new restaurant may be on the way between York and Smyrna. The 4205 Black Hwy. address has a building on it now. County planners and property owners talked restaurant permitting April 4. The property sits within a 57-acre tract off Woodland Park Road and near McGill Road.





▪ The York area could add a new home subdivision. Land at 1819 Colonial Acres Circle came up for conversation April 25. Two sites just outside York combine for 48 acres.





▪ Lakemont Business Park could continue expansion. Industrial warehouses were discussed with county planners April 18. Two parcels combine for 37 acres along I-77, south of the Carowinds Boulevard exit near Fort Mill.





▪ Talks continue on review and permitting steps for a charter school at Mt. Holly and Long Meadow roads near Rock Hill. Legion Collegiate Academy plans to build on the 83-acre site. County planners met with project representatives April 4. A week later, county planners met to discuss a modular classroom at 3097 Long Meadow Road, just across from the main school property.





▪ Industry may come along the state line, where Battleground and Park roads meet opposite Kings Mountain State Park. The almost 23-acre site at 130 N. Hwy. 161 belongs, county records show, to Carolina Equipment & Tracking. Planners discussed permitting for industrial use April 4.





▪ Building expansion is being discussed for Terex USA property on Huey Road, not far off Anderson Road in Rock Hill.





▪ A building addition is in discussion off of Flint Hill Road, north of Fort Mill. More than an acre off Quarry Overlook Drive sits between the English Trails subdivision, Cole Creek townhomes and Flint Hill’s intersection with Hwy. 51.





▪ The McDonald’s near Tega Cay could get a remodel. The site is just off the intersection of Gold Hill Road and S.C. 160 West.



