Want free coffee for a year? This Rock Hill ‘store of the future’ has it, and more.

Dunkin'

Dunkin’ is set to open what the company calls its store of the future in Rock Hill. To celebrate, the doughnut and coffee shop will give 50 customers free coffee for a year.

The new store is at 1767 Heckle Boulevard. It’s near the Heckle and Herlong Avenue intersection, close to the Publix shopping center. The first 50 guests in the drive-thru at 6 a.m. on Dec. 15 will get a book with 56 coupons for a free medium hot or iced coffee.

Dunkin’ has locations on Celanese and Springsteen roads in Rock Hill, per the company website. Other nearby sites include two in Fort Mill, one in Indian Land and another on Lancaster Highway just across the North Carolina line from Indian Land.

The new store will be the first of its kind in Rock Hill. The next generation design will have a dedicated area for mobile pickups, a digital order status board to track pickup orders and a green achievement listing that means the store is 25% more energy efficient than a typical Dunkin’ location. A new tap system for cold beverage is included to serve coffees, iced teas, cold brew and nitro infused cold brew coffee. New espresso machines are included, too.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Dunkin’s next generation store initiative and can’t wait to bring this innovative new restaurant to the community,” franchisee George Ross said in a release.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dunkin’ mascots and item giveaways will be part of the opening Tuesday. Store hours will be 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.