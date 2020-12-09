Indian Land has a new urgent care open. It has fast COVID tests and more.

Indian Land has another option for medical care, even in a pinch.

Atrium Health Urgent Care - Red Stone is now operating 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. The new urgent care is in the 310,000-square-foot RedStone shopping center off U.S. 521. The site is staffed and designed to treat a variety of non-emergency issues from sinus infections, flu, cuts and burns to sprains and minor bone fractures.

“We look forward to bringing expert urgent care services closer to home for our neighbors and patients in this area of South Carolina,” Atrium Health Medical Group assistant vice president Michael Staples said in a release Wednesday.

Occupational medical services will be available, too, like drug screening, breath-alcohol testing and tuberculosis screening.

Specialty medical director Chris Branner said Atrium urgent care locations offer extended hours to allow patients flexibility. The new site will have COVID-19 safety protocols including cleaning measures and social distance rules. Simultaneous testing for COVID-19 and flu is available at urgent care sites. Results can be available in five to 15 minutes.

Anyone who suspects they may have COVID-19 or the flu should call ahead or set an appointment online to notify staff.

The new site is located at 9623 Redstone Drive, suite 300 in Indian Land.