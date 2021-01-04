Rock Hill Herald Logo
COVID is actually creating jobs in this industry. Here’s when and where to get one.

A company in charge of cleaning for several area school districts and in other settings has jobs available.

The Budd Group will hold a hiring event 1-3 p.m. Jan. 6 at 133 Church Street in Chester. SC Works Catawba will host the event and have a career coach for job-seekers, along with laptops, wi-fi and printing if needed. The company has 75 positions available.

The Budd Group will hire on the spot for full-time, part-time, evening and weekend shifts. Full-time disinfection tech jobs are open, as are part-time general cleaner and floor tech positions. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

According to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, the hiring will include positions in York, Lancaster and Chester counties along with some in North Carolina. Increased COVID-19 cleaning protocols have increased hiring needs. The company has contracts with area public school districts, among others.

The company shows open positions in Chester County, Rock Hill and Lancaster among other areas. The Budd Group employs janitorial workers but also landscape, maintenance, production, manufacturing, management and administration jobs. The company operates in 10 states.

For more, visit buddgroup.com or call 704-331-2294.

Profile Image of John Marks
John Marks
John Marks graduated from Furman University in 2004 and joined the Herald in 2005. He covers community growth, municipalities, transportation and education mainly in York County and Lancaster County. The Fort Mill native earned dozens of South Carolina Press Association awards and multiple McClatchy President’s Awards for news coverage in Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. Support my work with a digital subscription
