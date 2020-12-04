A Fort Mill company filed plans to close in January. Here’s what we know now.

A Fort Mill business filed a report notifying the state of an expected closure in January. That closure would impact 66 jobs.

Cardinal Health filed a WARN report, a requirement when large companies intend to close or lay off significant numbers of employees. The reports require 60 days notice. The filing lists a Jan. 29, 2021 closing date for the Fort Mill site.

Immediate attempts to obtain comment from Cardinal Health were unsuccessful.

Cardinal Health is based in Dublin, Ohio. According to the company website, Cardinal Health serves almost 90% of U.S. hospitals and more than 29,000 pharmacies with laboratory and healthcare products. The company reported more than $145 billion in revenue last year and had about 48,000 employees.

In summer 2019 Cardinal Health announced it would cut second shift jobs in Fort Mill. That change impacted 150 jobs.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Cardinal Health WARN notice is the fifth such notification this year for companies in York, Lancaster and Chester counties. Those notices combine for more than 1,000 lost jobs.

York, Lancaster and Chester counties have four notifications this year. The largest was GITI Tire with more than 630 layoffs in April. The notices combine for 1,025 jobs lost. Seven more notices list companies with statewide jobs lost, at more than 3,200 combined layoffs.

Statewide, an unemployment surge in April has largely leveled off but hasn’t yet returned to pre-pandemic figures. COVID-19 spiked unemployment claim filing in March, when cases jumped 2,000% in a single week. At its April peak, state claims were almost 44 times higher than they were just four weeks prior.

The most recent week of claims put the state at its lowest point since the pandemic started, at almost 700 filings more than early March.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

York, Lancaster and Chester counties largely follow the same trend as the state. The most recent week saw 151 combined unemployment claims. At peak in April, York County had more than 3,300 claims in a week by itself.

Check back for more.