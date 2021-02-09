Here’s where a new Tractor Supply Company store may open next in York County.

A new Tractor Supply Company location may come to Lake Wylie, but it’ll take some convincing.

A Tennessee company asked for a variance in York County to allow the new store at Charlotte Highway and Catamount Drive. The site would be at the main entrance of the Tullamore subdivision, near the old Five Points intersection of S.C. highways 49, 275 and 55, and Lake Wylie Road.

The decision comes up twice on the county zoning board of appeals agenda for Feb. 11, both as a new request and a reconsideration of one denied last year. The plan would put a driveway for the new store about 50 feet, a fifth of what county code requires, from one for a former gas station on the opposite side of Charlotte Highway.

Plans submitted last May were for a 23,000-square-foot store. That plan had access off Catamount. A 15-foot-wide property was discovered between the project and Catamount limiting that access. There also was a 40-inch grand tree where the developer wanted the driveway. A request in November was denied as the zoning board didn’t see the tree as enough of a hardship to allow its removal.

New plans came in December for access on Charlotte Highway. They show parking at the corner of Charlotte and Catamount. The supply store would sit just back of it, toward the Catamount side. The submittal notes there could be future development on the land parcels there.

Unlike common zoning requests that come to the county planning commission but then go to York County Council for final approval, the zoning appeals board will make the final call on the Tractor Supply site. The board meets at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 in the York County Government Center.

Tractor Supply Company is a company that provides farm and outdoor equipment, clothes, lawn and garden items, animal supplies and other items. The company has two local stores, in Rock Hill and York.