Fragrance company to bring 200 jobs to Rock Hill with $6 million distribution center

A new Rock Hill distribution center for a fragrance company that makes scented products will bring more than 200 jobs in its first year.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s office and the state department of commerce announced Thursday a $6 million planned investment by Scentsy, which is based in Idaho. The company distributes scented products like candle warmers, diffusers and oils.

The company began in 2004. The new site at 2104 Williams Industrial Boulevard should be operational by mid-summer.

“We have felt so welcomed by the community already as we have prepared for this facility’s opening, and we’re looking forward to being operational this summer,” Scentsy President Dan Orchard said in a statement.

Mayor John Gettys calls the new job opportunities a win for Rock Hill.

“The fact that growing businesses choose Rock Hill is a testament to our infrastructure investments, quality of life and economic stability – even in the face of a pandemic,” he said.

Anyone interested in the new jobs can visit the Scentsy career page online. The company has two dozen jobs listed now, but most are for its Idaho home office. There currently is a security supervisor position listed for Rock Hill.