Plans in the works for hundreds more apartments in a busy part of Indian Land

More than 560 new apartments may be on the way in an already growing, busy part of Indian Land.

Two separate plans have been submitted to the county. Combined they would impact almost 60 acres of land.

One plan involves 31 acres at 9425 Charlotte Hwy. Pedcor Investments sent a letter to the Indian Land Action Council and others that describes a rezoning for 216 multi-family housing units, plus commercial frontage along U.S. 521. Typical properties from the developer have amenities like a clubhouse, pool, playground or other options as part of apartment communities.

A virtual public meeting will be held on Zoom at 6 p.m. March 2. Anyone who wants to attend that meeting should email mbyron@pedcor.net prior for a link.

A separate plan isn’t far from the first.

Arlington Properties has a development plan and rezoning request for 26 acres at Harrisburg Road and Patterson Lane. Included would be a mix of up to 352 multi-family residences in 11 buildings.

A community meeting on that plan is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 4 at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.

The community meetings on both projects come ahead of consideration and necessary approval from the county Planning Commission and County Council if the projects are to happen.

“This is still months down the pipeline,” said Evan Freeman, president of Indian Land Action Council.

Freeman said his group only recently got notice about the community meetings and hasn’t formed a stance on either project yet.

“Right now we’re still in the information gathering,” Freeman said.

Freeman noted the projects are close to the U.S. 521 and S.C. 160 intersection that already bottlenecks during peak traffic times.

”That area is probably one of the most trafficked areas in Indian Land,” Freeman said.