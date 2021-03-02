This grocery store chain is growing, to hold its third tri-county opening this year

A new Food Lion supermarket opens Wednesday in York, continuing its rapid expansion of late.

The store at 1095 Filbert Hwy. is one of more than 60 former BI-LO or Harveys Supermarkets locations across the Carolinas and Georgia up for conversion to Food Lion stores.

The York opening comes after Food Lion held a similar one last month in Chester, and in January opened a liquor store beside its anchor space in Lake Wylie.

Jason Straub, with Food Lion for more than 20 years, will manage the York store.

“I’m proud to welcome my neighbors and friends to shop with us and experience our expansive assortment and variety throughout our store,” Straub said.

The new store will have about 75 employees. It will be open 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.

Food Lion is based in Salisbury, N.C. The grocer has more than 1,000 stores in 10 states, with more than 77,000 employees. Food Lion has 15 stores in York, Lancaster and Chester counties including multiple stores each in Rock Hill and Fort Mill.