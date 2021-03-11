A popular, unique SC meat and seafood market will open a new store in Fort Mill

A popular Clover meat market is expanding to serve Fort Mill.

Saltwater Markets posted on its Facebook page Thursday that ownership is meeting with a contractor on plans to open a spot at Pleasant and Gold Hill roads, near the QT and Better Boxes Self Storage.

“The third Saltwater Markets is going to go in your neighborhood in Fort Mill,” co-owner Clint Boyd said in the video post. “I am so excited to meet new people, serve new families in a new community.”

Boyd and wife Elizabeth said the in the video the new address is an expansion, not a relocation. They live in the Clover area and will continue with that store, along with their other one in Gastonia, N.C.

“The Clover store is not closing,” Elizabeth said in the post. “This will be our third store.”

Saltwater Markets is known for offering unique cuts of meat, like the “perfect steak” of Wagyu beef or a wide range of unusual seafood.

Plans are to open around the first part of June in Fort Mill.

Clint Boyd said the Clover store, despite the distance, already has a fairly strong clientele group from Fort Mill.

“What I’m excited about is being able to serve another community,” he said.

There is a professional office also under construction in the same spot. Saltwater Markets will have cookery displayed in the windows and the same atmosphere from existing locations.

“There’s going to be a lot of butchering going on and fish mongering going on in the left side when you come in, so there will always be a show,” Clint Boyd said.