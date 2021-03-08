A new Fort Mill restaurant near Springfield will serve the early risers

Eggs Up Grill Photo provided.

Fort Mill soon will have another spot to get the most important meal of the day.

Eggs Up Grill, under construction in Springfield Town Center, is expected to open in late April.

The 2,765-square-foot space at 516 Mercantile Place will have seating for 100, plus an outdoor patio. Hiring for about 35 employees is expected to begin soon, according a company release.

It will be the second location in York County for Eggs Up Grill, with the first opening nearly four years ago on Celanese Road in Rock Hill. There’s also a south Charlotte restaurant on Rea Road.

Eggs Up serves omelets, benedicts, pancakes, waffles and other early day staples from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Lunch options include burgers, sandwiches, wraps and salads.

Restaurant franchise partner Andre Smith joins Kevin and Shelly Trayer in the venture. Smith has more than 20 years in the restaurant industry. He’s watched Fort Mill grow and saw a fit for the breakfast concept.

“While it’s growing,” Smith said, “it still has that small-town feeling that’s a perfect fit for a neighborly restaurant.”

Eggs Up will have dine-in, takeout and delivery, plus catering.

The company founded in Pawleys Island and now headquartered in Spartanburg has locations in the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida. The company plans 12 to 15 new restaurant openings this year. It plans to expand from 46 to 100 restaurants by 2023.

“Eggs Up Grill is not just a great dining option for breakfast and lunch, but also a hub for local activity,” Eggs Up Grill CEO Ricky Richardson said.