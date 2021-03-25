This new business offers an expanded view of one of Lake Wylie’s most popular rec spots

One of the most popular spots on Lake Wylie will have a new way to explore it, starting in May.

Holley Watersports plans to open May 1. The new business will offer kayak, paddleboard and pedal boat rentals based at Papa Doc’s Shore Club. Papa Doc’s is a long-time restaurant site just beside Buster Boyd Access Area, the most heavily trafficked boat landing on Wylie.

In pre-COVID years, Buster Boyd is a bustling area for fishing tournaments and community events. Yet they largely center around power boats, not the paddling kind.

“We are something new and adventurous for families and friends,” said Charlessa Holley, partner with the new business along with several family members, including her twin brother, Charlie. “After doing some research in the surrounding market, we realized there was a need for a business like ours.”

The area has seen an increase in recent years among public and commercial paddling outfitters. Yet those services largely target the Catawba River just below Wylie, between Tega Cay and Rock Hill. Services became so popular those cities decided to change parking rules at access areas and at times call on police to help clear roads as vehicles parked on the sides of them.

Holley Watersports shouldn’t have any such parking issues. Papa Doc’s and the access area have ample parking for large gatherings. Holley Watersports also is different in it’s on the main channel of the lake.

“Giving our customers the option of food and fun in the same place,” Holley said. “You can’t go wrong with that.”

The company will rent single, double and triple kayaks. There will be two peddle boats, plus paddleboards.

“Customers should expect a family-oriented environment that offers something for everyone,” Holley said.

For more information, visit holleywatersports.com.