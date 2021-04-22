This German company will expand its North American headquarters in Indian Land, SC

Amid coronavirus pandemic shutdowns, some companies are hiring. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Lancaster County company is expanding it headquarters.

VOCO America announced plans to expand its North American headquarters in Indian Land. The company will build a 16,000-square-foot headquarters and training facility at the site. The $3.2 million expansion will create 15 new jobs.

Company CEO Leif Ebert said in a press release from the state Commerce Department that a skilled workforce and proximity to Charlotte Douglas International Airport were key reasons to invest locally.

“We are committed to our community and will work with several local companies to construct an attractive office building at Rosemont Business Park,” Ebert said.

VOCO America is a subsidiary of a German dental material manufacturer founded in 1981. Products are used by dentists and technicians in more than 110 countries, the release stated. The company is located at 1255 Rosemont Drive.

The new facility should be complete by late 2021.

“They are an excellent company,” said Jamie Gilbert, county economic development director, “and their decision is reflective of how our community is a strong, welcoming and supportive home for international, domestic and existing businesses.”