A rodeo arena, rock quarry, hundreds more apartments could be next in Lancaster County

A developer wants to open a rodeo arena and equestrian center on 10 acres in Lancaster County. The county Planning Commission will consider the request Tuesday, April 20, 2021. jbell@thesunnews.com

Lancaster County property owners have plans for a rodeo arena, granite quarry, hundreds of apartments and more.

When the county Planning Commission meets Tuesday, it will decide on rezoning or other potential land use changes. Some have favorable recommendations from county staff, others don’t. The planning commission will send its recommendations to the Lancaster County Council, which will make the final call on most of the matters.

Here are the plans being considered:

▪ The owner of almost 103 acres on the northwest corner of Flat Creek Road and Greenbriar Drive wants to build a rodeo arena on it.

The owner has two rezoning applications in to the county. One would allow for a gas station on five acres, on the southern end. The other involves 10 acres on the northern end where a rodeo and equestrian site already is under construction.

The potential gas station site is vacant. There already has been clearing and some construction on the rodeo site. In mid-2019 the county investigated and notified the owner that he was in violation for construction without a permit. There have been almost three dozen follow-visits, the most recent coming earlier this week.

The rodeo site would need inspection and various approvals to proceed. County planning staff recommends against the rezonings, largely since they’re located at or near existing neighborhoods.

▪ A rezoning request, master plan and development agreement proposal are in for a 352-unit apartment project at Patterson Lane and Harrisburg Road in Indian Land. The site is a little more than 26 acres, for more than 13 apartments per acre.

Arlington Properties would develop the property within four years, per the proposed development agreement. The developer would be responsible for new northbound and eastbound turn lanes at Harrisburg and Patterson, and an eastbound turn lane at Harrisburg and Calvin Hall Road.

▪ Plans are back for a proposed rock quarry. Landsdown Corporation & Primo Holdings applied earlier this year for changes that would allow a granite quarry on about 370 acres north of Taxahaw Road, between Overbrook Road and Gold Mine Highway.

The county planning staff earlier recommend against the changes.

▪ True Homes has applied to build a 62-home subdivision on the east side of Lynwood Drive in Lancaster. The roughly 40-acre property is just north of the Lynwood intersection with Airport Road. The vacant property is partially wooded now. Preliminary plans show one long cul-de-sac, with two smaller ones stemming off it.

▪ A small assisted-living site in Kershaw is proposed. A private memory care unit for no more than five residents would be at 104 Park Drive, pending a needed rezoning by the county. The site is less than two acres.

▪ A one-acre lot at 923 Hamstead Circle in Indian Land is up for rezoning. It has a mobile home on it, but the owner asked the county for a business zoning to allow for a sale. It’s the only site on Hamstead that isn’t already commercial.