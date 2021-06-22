New Rock Hill CVS to hold giveaway to celebrate grand opening on Cherry Road

The new CVS Pharmacy on Cherry Road in Rock Hill will have giveaways, and extras for blood donors, as part of its opening plans.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting is planned for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. The 2870 Cherry Road pharmacy site is in the Riverwalk area. It will have a full-service pharmacy and drive-thru, plus a digital photo cafe. There will be free items given out during the grand opening.

The store also will have a blood drive 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 15. Donors will get a beach towel and $20 gift card plus a free wellness check to include pulse, iron level and blood pressure results.

The Riverwalk CVS site is the fifth in Rock Hill, and the second on Cherry Road after one near Winthrop University. There are nine other tri-county locations, including multiple sites in Fort Mill, Clover and Lancaster.

Construction began last fall on the almost 10,000-square-foot store at Cherry and Riverwalk Parkway. The almost two-acre site is part of several ongoing development plans in that area, on either side of Cherry.

CVS sites include pharmacy and over-the-counter items. Some have clinic locations and many have been utilized in recent months for COVID-19 tests and vaccinations. There are almost 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country.