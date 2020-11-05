Rock Hill Herald Logo
The latest Riverwalk area redevelopment is underway in Rock Hill. Here’s what’s next.

Rock Hill

A new pharmacy is now under construction in a prominent Rock Hill spot.

Clearwater, Florida company Boos Development Group broke ground on an almost 10,000-square-foot CVS Pharmacy in Riverwalk. The store will be at the corner of Cherry Road and Riverwalk Parkway.

The standalone Rock Hill site will have a drive-thru pharmacy. Boos works with CVS development in 10 states, and has its third uptown Charlotte project under construction at Stonewall Station.

“Boos Development is very bullish on the Carolinas,” company president and COO Rob Boos said in a release Monday. “All the fundamentals are extremely sound that we believe provide a lot of runway for the future in the Carolinas.”

County land records show Boos Development bought the almost two-acre site in September for $1.3 million. It’s across Cherry Road from property where businesses had to relocate last year for planned car wash, gas station and outparcels.

Several redevelopment plans in that area of Rock Hill have been proposed or are ongoing, from the riverfront Marvell project of homes and apartments to the 32-acre Porter’s Landing at the former Porter’s Motel site.

