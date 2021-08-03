These top 10 land sales in York and Lancaster counties have golf, apartments, retail

An industrial site in the Lakemont area of Fort Mill is one of 10 recent York and Lancaster county land sales at $1 million or more. Foundry Commercial

The biggest recent land sales in York and Lancaster counties include a golf course, apartments, shopping center and industrial properties. They also include high-end home sales.

July brought 10 land sales at $1 million or more. They combine for about $110 million in sales.

Here’s a look at the top sales for the recent month:

▪ The Flats at Indian Land apartments sold July 28 for almost $72 million. IMT Capital V Edgewater LLC bought the 21-acre site from The Flats at Edgewater LLC. The property at 4104 Flats Main St. includes 18 apartment or clubhouse addresses, all built since 2019.

▪ Two Cherry Road properties sold July 16 for $13.9 million. They combine for about 11 acres. Commons at Winthrop LLC bought the properties from Wood Rock Hill Center LLC. The sites at 725 and 735 Cherry Road include the large shopping center anchored by Earth Fare. The properties combine for more than 120,000 square feet of retail space. The Charlotte-based company that bought the site has the same address as Holistic Wellness Life.

▪ A more than five-acre site at 587 Greenway Industrial Drive in Fort Mill sold July 12 for almost $8.7 million. YFP LLC out of Charlotte bought the site. Foundry Commercial facilitated the sale for owner AEW Capital Management. Included is a more than 106,000-square-foot industrial building. The manufacturing site has eight dock doors and 22-foot clearing heights. The property is in the Lakemont area.

▪ More than four acres at 727 Marine Dr. in Rock Hill sold July 27 for $4.8 million. The property is near I-77 and Anderson Road. Marine Buildings LLC out of Rock Hill bought the vacant commercial site from Marine Drive Industrial LLC. The buyer has the same address as JM Cope Construction.

▪ A Carowinds-area hotel on less than two acres at 3550 Lakemont Boulevard in Fort Mill sold July 20 for $3.7 million. The almost 32,000-square-foot Quality Inn site sold from Shree Kishabapa Carowinds LLC to Mahantam Shree LLC.

▪ An almost 28-acre golf site on Ralph Hood Road in Lancaster County sold July 19 for almost $2.2 million. Firethorne Landowner LLC sold the site the Texas-based Spirit Realty LP. The sold property is the South Carolina portion of Firethorne Country Club based in Marvin, N.C.

▪ A 3,500-square-foot home on Sunrise Point Court in Lake Wylie sold July 30 for $1.4 million. The home is in River Hills, a subdivision on Lake Wylie.

▪ A 4,800-square-foot home on Broadside Road in Lake Wylie sold July 12 for almost $1.4 million. The home is in the Windswept Cove subdivision.

▪ A more than 6,000-square-foot home on Horton Grove Road in Fort Mill sold for $1.3 million on July 16. The home is in the Springfield subdivision.

▪ An almost 4,500-square-foot home on Hannon Farm Road in Fort Mill sold July 22 for $1 million. Hannon Farm is off Williams Road.