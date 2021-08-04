Business

A York County company plans 100-plus layoffs. Here’s what we know

York County

A York County company will lay off more than 100 workers by the end of the year.

WPM Holdings and Wheel Pros filed a WARN report in South Carolina, a notification required ahead of significant layoffs or closures impacting jobs. The updated WARN report listing shows there will be 121 layoffs.

“We’re not closing the entire plant,” said company attorney Ed Burns. “We’re just refocusing the type of manufacturing that we’re doing.”

Burns said the layoffs likely will be a mix of floor and management positions. The state report lists Sept. 15 as the projected layoff date.

“It’ll be before the end of the year,” Burns said.

Three years ago Wheel Pros and state officials announced plans for the East York Industrial Park site. The company off Hwy. 5 in York brought more than 270 new jobs. WPM Holdings bought more than 20 acres off Park Place Road in 2018 for $5.1 million.

Wheel Pros designs, markets and distributes aftermarket automotive wheels.

The report comes as new unemployment has been relatively steady in South Carolina since the spring. It’s similar in York, Lancaster and Chester counties. Initial unemployment claims in all those areas are close to pre-pandemic levels after a massive surge in spring 2020.

The most recent week, end July 24, saw 58 York County claims.

