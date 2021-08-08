A Main Street building in Fort Mill is under contract for sale. Here’s what we know

The Town of Fort Mill has a contract in place to sell its Spratt Building on Main Street, again.

A town ordinance authorizing the sale comes to Fort Mill Town Council for vote Aug. 9. An affirmative vote would allow town staff to complete the sale based on an existing contract. Changes from that contract would require more council votes.

The town went under contract to sell the property July 8.

In August 2019 council voted to have city management negotiate a contract to sell the property. A contract followed in January last year. Impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic led to that sale falling through, according to a town planning staff note related to the current plan.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

County land records show Jane Stacy Spratt granted the 215 Main St. site to the town in 2001. The half-acre property prior belonged to longtime Congressman John Spratt.

The Spratt Building has been used in recent years as a public gathering spot, from community rentals to public information sessions, town council retreats, town historic review board and other meetings.

When it appeared the building would sell in early 2020, council members said the move made sense on two fronts. Revenue from the sale would help with projects like renovation at the Fort Mill Community Center. Also, the property could have a greater use along Main Street where numerous restaurants and shops have popped up in recent years.

Check back for more.