Need a job? Here’s where, and when some of York County’s biggest employers will be hiring

Many of the larger employers from across York County will participate in a Rock Hill job fair on Wednesday.

The Rock Hill Sports & Event Center will host the event from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22. Preferred Pass members with SC Works and military veterans will be allowed in an hour earlier than the general public. The events center is at 326 Technology Center Way, near Dave Lyle Boulevard and West White Street, and has a My Ride bus stop nearby on the Saluda/Heckle Loop.

“Of course, we will still be wearing masks and taking precautions to protect everyone attending, but we believe this will help local businesses staff up and for job seekers to land employment in their own backyard,” said SC Works regional business solutions manager Tyler Calloway.

More than 40 employers will participate in the York County Regional Job Fair. The employers include: WEIMA America, Oxco, Comporium, Metrolina Greenhouses, Lap Tech Industries, Adecco, Domtar Paper Company, CWF Crating, Banker Steel, DecisionPath, Keer America, Unique USA, Masonite, Meritor, Panther Heating and Air, Schaeffler Group, A+ Medical, Possehl Connector Services, New Indy Containerboard, FedEx Ground, Le Grand, Nation Ford Chemical, Greif, City of Rock Hill, American Security, Elite Logistix, Coroplast Tape, York County Government, Shutterfly, Old Castle BuildingEnvelope, York County Sheriff’s Office, Bedgear, Broad River Furniture, Allegience Staffing, MacLean Power Systems, Stanley Black & Decker, All Cornhole, Transaxle, La-Z-Boy, Leroy Springs and NFI.

Agencies like York Technical College, Rock Hill Housing Authority, Children’s Attention Home and several others will be present to assist potential employees.

“For those who need to apply for jobs online, print a resume or get a few interview tips, the SC Works mobile career coach will be on-site,” Calloway said. “The motor coach is an extension of a One Stop Job Center and is fully equipped with computers, printers, Wi-Fi and a staff member, a skilled job coach who can provide one-on-one job seeker assistance.”

Some of the jobs across multiple industries include customer service, security, warehousing, production, machine operation, mechanical maintenance, training specialist, inventory control, internet support, lineman, digital sales, welder, senior operations manager and healthcare concierge.

For more, visit the SC Works Catawba Facebook page.