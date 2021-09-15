Hundreds more new homes are up for approval in Indian Land. Here’s where they could go

Lancaster County

More new homes in Indian Land, plus commercial growth, are the latest decisions to face Lancaster County planners.

The county planning commission next meets Sept. 21. The larger items on that agenda come in the high-growth Indian Land area. Several could add yet more new homes.

Here’s a look at what is proposed, and where:

▪ D.R. Horton submitted a plan for a new 283-home subdivision at the intersection of Old Bailes and Possum Hollow roads in Indian Land. The property there is more than 140 acres. Homebuilder D.R. Horton has two requests, one to rezone the site and another to create a development agreement with the county.

County staff recommends against the changes. The area, surrounded largely by the light industrial and office uses at Bailes Ridge Corporate Park, is targeted for future commercial rather than residential growth.

The proposed development agreement shows two entrances off Old Bailes, another off Possum Hollow and and extension from Yarborough Road. The site has a main private street through it and four cul-de-sac sections.

▪ Two properties that combine for about five acres at 9596 and 9495 Yarborough Road in Indian Land could change from residential to light industrial zoning. At some point they could be added to nearby Bailes Ridge Corporate Park. The properties each have a home on them now. The sites are adjacent both to residential and commercial properties. County staff recommends in favor of the change.

▪ McCarthy Development Group applied to rezone almost 24 acres on the east side of Tillman Steen Road in Indian Land. The change would allow for more dense residential development. The change would allow for a major subdivision in an area that already has nearby Bretagne, Preserve at Barber Rock and Barber Rock.

The four parcels now are largely wooded. There are two homes and a small mechanical shop. A number of proposed homes isn’t given in the application, but the zoning change would allow for up to 2.5 homes per acre. On a site that size property, the zoning would allow about 60 homes.

County staff recommends in favor of the zoning change.

▪ An unrelated move also could involve the McCarthy Development Group project. Taylor Morrison and Bonterra Builders applied to change the development agreement for Preserve at Barber Rock to remove more than an acre from it. The property is common open space separated from the main property by a stream.

The move wouldn’t impact the number or placement of homes or roads in the existing Preserve at Barber Rock development. The plan is to add the acre to property that’s part of the McCarthy plan for a new residential subdivision to come at a later time. County staff is in favor of the change.

▪ Less than an acre at 935 Winston Drive in Lancaster is up for rezoning from business to residential use. The vacant lot not far off Charlotte Highway had two homes built around 1950, but they were demolished in 2015. Commercial properties have grown up in that area (Family Dollar, oil change and auto repair shops, funeral home) which is why county staff recommends against the zoning change.