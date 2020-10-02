Here’s the latest on COVID in York County schools, and why DHEC says you can trust it

The state health department updated data Friday to show almost 1,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in public and private K-12 schools. There were almost 90 new cases Friday, from the same listing Tuesday.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control updated its data for COVID-19 in schools on Friday afternoon. The DHEC data shows 910 (640 students, 270 staff) total cases. Those figures are up from 821 cases (570 students, 251 staff) on Tuesday.

State epidemiologist Linda Bell said statewide it looks more like isolated cases than disease spread in schools.

“From what we’re seeing so far, it’s mostly sporadic cases of results in individual schools,” she said.

DHEC updates its listing of COVID-19 cases in school twice weekly. The list is cumulative, with total cases since the health department first released school statistics Sept. 4.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The York School District continues to show no coronavirus cases among students or staff. It’s the only tri-county school district yet to report a case, via the DHEC figures.

The Chester County School District continues to show fewer than five total cases -- at The Learning Center.

The Lancaster County School District shows fewer than five new cases since its Tuesday update -- at Indian Land Elementary School. Previously reported cases include Buford, Indian Land and Lancaster high schools, along with Buford and Kershaw elementary schools.

Area private schools with fewer than five cases each include Hawthorne Christian Academy in Chester County, and Lake Pointe Academy and Westminster Catawba Christian School in York County.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

COVID in Rock Hill schools

The Rock Hill School District provides its own daily case count data.

As of late Friday there were 16 students and nine staff positive tests since Sept. 8. There were seven student and two staff positive cases this week. This week also saw 54 new students in isolation quarantine, and 12 such staff.

Cumulative totals show 222 students and 60 staff either in isolation or quarantine since Sept. 8.

Schools with positive tests thus far include South Pointe (4), Northwestern (3) and Rock Hill high schools; Saluda Trail (2), Castle Heights and Sullivan middle schools; and Lesslie (2), India Hook and Rosewood elementary schools.

The DHEC cumulative data shows fewer than five cases each at South Pointe, Saluda Trail, Sullivan, India Hook, Lesslie and Mount Holly Elementary School.

Fort Mill school cases

The Fort Mill School District provides its on data, updated each Friday.

A week ago there were two active cases in the district. On Friday, the district posted eight student and three staff positive tests. Fort Mill High School has three. Nation Ford High School has one.

Other schools on the district dashboard with positive student test are Springfield Middle School (2) and both River Trail and Sugar Creek elementary schools.

Staff positive tests come at Catawba Ridge High School, Gold Hill Elementary School and the district office.

The district update shows there are 43 students in quarantine, more than half of them at the high school level. There are 12 quarantined staff.

The DHEC listing for Fort Mill shows fewer than five cumulative cases each at Fort Mill High School, Springfield Middle School and Doby’s Bridge, Fort Mill and Pleasant Knoll elementary schools.

Clover school COVID cases

Clover School District cases show at least one new case since Tuesday, though data from the district provides more detail.

At the start of this week there had been 57 positive cases in Clover schools since Aug. 17, but only 11 of those cases remained active. On Friday afternoon, district public information officer Bryan Dillon said there are nine active cases in Clover schools. There are fewer than five cases each at Clover High School, Clover and Oakridge middle schools and Larne Elementary School.

The DHEC figures, cumulative since early September, show 14 student and fewer than five staff cases at Clover High School. Other schools with fewer than five cases each thus far include Clover and Oakridge middle schools, along with Crowders Creek and Larne elementary schools.

York, Lancaster, Chester COVID cases

DHEC also released new figures Friday for total coronavirus cases in the state.

York County added 15 new confirmed and five probable COVID-19 cases. Lancaster County had eight confirmed and one probable. Chester County had three confirmed cases.

There were no new deaths reported in the tri-county area.

Statewide there were 256 new confirmed and 67 new probable cases on Friday. There were 12 confirmed deaths, and a probable one. To date there have been just fewer than 150,000 confirmed or probable cases statewide, with 3,211 confirmed and 198 probable deaths.

COVID data reliability

The state in recent days posted several updates to past reports of overall case figures.

Bell said nationwide health departments are “operating at a scale that’s really never been seen before” and trying to update reporting systems during the pandemic.

“When such vast amounts of data are presented so quickly, there will be routine updates that are required,” she said.

Her department has been transparent when changes are made, she said, and its message hasn’t changed.

“COVID-19 continues to spread across the state,” Bell said. “Each and every one of us has a role to fight this disease as it spreads.”

Each person in South Carolina has a personal responsibility to wear masks in public, social distance and practice good hygiene, she said. She recommends people who do go out get tested for coronavirus monthly.

“We have seen a decline in people seeking testing,” Bell said.

School figures often vary between what DHEC lists and what some districts do. Part is the timing of reporting. Part is, DHEC lists data by students who spend time in school while districts may also include virtual learners. DHEC gets some data from doctors’ offices and other from districts.

Bell said despite data variations, the public should be confident in what DHEC provides and in the fact schools are reporting data as they should.

“Certainly the schools, more than any others, are concerned with disease transmission within their schools,” Bell said. “We believe we are getting an accurate representation.”

Schools typically don’t have health data reporting mechanisms in place the way hospitals might. DHEC continues to monitor for case clusters in schools. Bell said higher numbers in some schools may not indicate spread at school.

“Schools are part of the community,” she said. “When we identify cases in schools, it doesn’t necessarily mean the schools are the source of that infection. It could come from other areas.”