24 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths added in York County Monday

South Carolina health officials announced an additional 24 cases were added in York County Monday.

After reporting eight deaths over the weekend, York County did not add any Monday. The county, with a population of about 280,000, now has tallied 5,499 COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths, according to information released by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Six cases were added Monday in Lancaster County, according to DHEC data. Lancaster County, which has a population just over 98,000, has tallied 2,150 COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths.

In Chester County, one case was reported Monday. The county, with a population of 32,000, has had 1,052 cases and 20 confirmed deaths since mid-March, the agency reported.

Across South Carolina, 545 new cases and four deaths were reported Monday. Since mid-March, 147,116 cases and 3,258 deaths have been reported statewide.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

York County

York County has a “moderate” incidence rate, based on DHEC’s definition. The two-week cumulative incidence rate represents new cases reported in the last two weeks per 100,000 people.

In the county, officials have administered 58,753 COVID-19 tests since March, with 13.6% coming back positive, according to DHEC data. The county’s weekly average of percentage positive cases — which indicates how widespread the virus is — dropped in August after it hit a high in mid-July, but it has since gone back up in September and early October.

For the week ending Aug. 15, on average, about 12.9% of all tests were positive. For the week ending Oct. 4, the total was at 19.5%.

The 29730 ZIP code, which includes Rock Hill and extends to the Lesslie community, has the most coronavirus cases in the county with 1,330. The next-highest ZIP code is 29732, which covers the Newport and India Hook areas, with 1,260 cases.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

Lancaster County

After weeks of having a “moderately high” incidence rate, Lancaster County had dropped to a “moderate” incidence rate, based on DHEC’s definition.

Health officials in the county have administered more than 21,257 COVID-19 tests since March, with 14.5% coming back positive, according to DHEC data. The county’s weekly average of percentage-positive fluctuated since throughout July and August, but it went back down in September.

For the week ending on Aug. 15, on average, about 21.3% of all tests were positive. For the week ending Oct. 4, the total was at 17.3%.

The 29720 ZIP code, which covers the city of Lancaster, has the most coronavirus cases in Lancaster County with 1,544. About 72% of the county’s cases are in that ZIP code.

Chester County

Chester County downgraded from a “moderately high” rate to a “moderate” rate, based on DHEC’s definition.

In Chester County, health officials have administered more than 9,010 COVID-19 tests since March, with 17.1% coming back positive, according to DHEC data. The county’s weekly average of percentage positive went up significantly at the end of August, but it has since declined in September.

For the week ending on Aug. 31 on average, about 34.3% of all tests were positive. For the week ending Oct. 4, the total was at 19.1%.

The 29706 ZIP code, which covers the city of Chester, has the most coronavirus cases in Chester County with 676. About 64% of the county’s cases are in that ZIP code.

Where to get tested?

York County

There will be free testing in Rock Hill on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The testing site, in partnership with DHEC and GENETWORx, will be at the Rock Hill Health Department at 1070 Heckle Boulevard.

Affinity Health Center will have a free testing site Wednesday and Friday in Rock Hill. The site will open at 455 Lakeshore Parkway from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lancaster County

There will be free testing in Fort Lawn on Wednesday. The testing site, in partnership with DHEC and GENETWORx, will be at the Fort Lawn Community Center at 5554 Main St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chester County

There will be free testing in Richburg on Tuesday. The testing site, in partnership with DHEC and GENETWORx, will be at the Gateway Conference Center, at 3200 Commerce Drive, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.