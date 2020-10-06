10 York, Lancaster, Chester county schools added COVID cases as SC schools top 1,000.

There now have been more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in South Carolina schools, including 10 tri-county schools that have appeared on a health department listing since Friday with new cases.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control provides data on coronavirus in schools each Tuesday and Friday. The data is cumulative since the start of school.

On Tuesday the data list showed 1,042 total cases (741 students, 301 staff). Those numbers are up from 910 cases (640 students, 270 staff) on Friday.

Not all the cases remain active. DHEC also doesn’t give exact numbers for the schools. To protect privacy, cases are listed as fewer than five until it reaches that number.

The York School District continues to report no COVID-19 cases. It’s the only tri-county district yet to report any to DHEC.

The Chester County School District quadrupled the number of schools with reported cases since Friday. There are now fewer than five student cases each at Chester Middle School, Chester Park COLT and The Learning Center. There are fewer than five staff cases at Lewisville Elementary School.

The Lancaster County School District doesn’t show any new schools since Tuesday. It still shows fewer than five student positive cases at Indian Land and Lancaster high schools, and Indian Land and Kershaw elementary schools. It shows fewer than five staff cases at Buford high and elementary schools.

There weren’t any new private schools added to the list of cases since Friday. There are still fewer than five total cases that appear at Hawthorne Christian Academy in Chester County, and both Lake Pointe Academy and Westminster Catawba Christian School in York County.

In all, there are 37 of 111 tri-county schools that have reported at least one positive test, per the DHEC listing.

Rock Hill school COVID cases

The Rock Hill School District provides its own public data daily. An online list shows 19 student and nine staff positive tests since Sept. 8. Those cases come with 241 students in isolation or quarantine in that time. There have been 65 such staff members.

Since Sunday, there have been three new student positive tests. There have been 20 new student and six staff cases of isolation or quarantine.

Student positive cases to date in the Rock Hill district are at South Pointe (4), Northwestern (3) and Rock Hill high schools; Saluda Trail (3), Castle Heights, Dutchman Creek and Sullivan middle schools; and Lesslie (2), India Hook, Rosewood and York Road elementary schools.

Staff positives to date are at the Flexible Learning Center (2); Rock Hill and South Pointe; Dutchman Creek; and Mount Gallant (2), Cherry Park and Mount Holly elementary schools.

The cumulative DHEC lists for Rock Hill schools shows fewer than five student positive cases each at Northwestern and South Pointe high schools; Dutchman Creek, Saluda Trail and Sullivan middle schools; and India Hook and Lesslie elementary schools.

It shows fewer than five staff cases each at Cherry Park and Mount Holly elementary schools.

Fort Mill school COVID cases

The Fort Mill School District updates its public data dashboard each Friday. That listing now shows eight student and three staff positive cases. Those cases are active, not cumulative, as of the Friday update.

Positive cases on the dashboard are at Fort Mill High School (3), Springfield Middle School (2), Nation Ford High School, River Trail and Sugar Creek elementary schools. Staff positives are at Catawba Ridge High School, Gold Hill Elementary School and the district office.

The dashboard also shows 55 students or staff in quarantine for COVID-19.

The DHEC data for Fort Mill shows fewer than five student positive cases each at Fort Mill and Nation Ford high schools, Springfield Middle School and Doby’s Bridge, Fort Mill, Kings Town, River Trail and Springfield elementary schools.

There were fewer than five staff cases at Pleasant Knoll Elementary School.

Clover school COVID cases

The Clover School District sends out a weekly update on weekends. The most recent update, dated Oct. 2, shows 13 active positive cases at five schools. Six are Clover High School students. There are three more student cases at Clover and Oakridge middle schools.

The update also shows one positive staff case at each middle school, plus Bethany and Larne elementary schools.

The district also provides cumulative data since Aug. 17. In that time, only one district school, Bethel Elementary, hasn’t had either a student or staff positive. The district has had 45 student and 18 staff positive cases in that span.

Clover High School leads both categories, with 34 student and eight staff positives since Aug. 17. The Clover High data also includes the district’s ninth-grade and technology center campuses.

The cumulative DHEC data shows 16 student and fewer than five staff positive cases at Clover High. It also shows fewer than five student cases each at Clover and Oakrdige middle schools, Crowders Creek and Larne elementary schools. Fewer than five staff cases each appear at Kinard, Larne and Oakridge elementary schools.

York, Lancaster, Chester COVID cases

DHEC also released new coronavirus counts by county.

York County has 31 new confirmed and one new probable case as of Tuesday. Lancaster County has nine new confirmed cases. Chester County has one.

Statewide there were 693 new confirmed and 73 new probable cases. There were 17 confirmed deaths, none of them from the tri-county area.

There have now been just shy of 153,000 confirmed or probable coronavirus cases in South Carolina this year. There have been 3,275 confirmed and 196 probable deaths.