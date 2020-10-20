COVID numbers climb in SC schools. A closer look at Rock Hill, Fort Mill, area sites.

South Carolina is up almost 150 school COVID-19 cases since Friday, though it doesn’t appear many of the new cases come from the tri-county area.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control posted new figures Tuesday. There are now 1,631 COVID-19 cases among students (1,143) and school staff (488) statewide. The figures are up from 1,483 cases (1,038 students, 445 staff) on Friday.

Yet no new York, Lancaster and Chester county schools appear on that list.

Rock Hill schools

The Rock Hill School District provides its own coronavirus data. The district online dashboard shows 28 student and 16 staff positive tests this school year. There have been 434 students and 98 staff either in isolation or quarantine in that time.

So far this week there has been one new student positive test. There are 22 students and seven staff in isolation or quarantine.

Student positives to date are at Northwestern (6), South Pointe (5) and Rock Hill (4) high schools; Saluda Trail (4), Sullivan (2), Castle Heights and Dutchman Creek middle schools; and Lesslie (2), India Hook, Rosewood and York Road elementary schools.

Staff positives are at South Pointe (2), Northwestern and Rock Hill; Dutchman Creek and Saluda Trial; Mount Gallant (2), Belleview, Cherry Park, India Hook and Mount Holly elementary schools; and the district Flexible Learning Center (2), Central CDC and facilities/operations.

Fort Mill schools

The Fort Mill School District online coronavirus list updates on Fridays. It lists only active cases. The site now shows six student and nine staff positive cases.

One positive student test each appears for Fort Mill and Nation Ford high schools; Fort Mill and Gold Hill middle schools; and Kings Town and River Trail elementary schools. Staff positives are at Fort Mill (2) and Catawba Ridge high schools; Banks Trail Middle School; Gold Hill, Pleasant Knoll and Sugar Creek elementary schools; and district transportation (2).

The site also lists 95 students in quarantine, the most reported at Banks Trail (23), Kings Town (14) and Catawba Ridge (11). There are 20 quarantined staff. Fort Mill High (6) and Banks Trail (4) have the most.

Clover schools

The Clover School District shows one active student case and two active staff cases in its online listing. The district has 52 student and 22 cases since Aug. 17.

Cumulative student cases thus are at Clover High School (38), Larne Elementary School (6), Oakridge Middle School (3), Clover Middle School (4) and Crowders Creek Elementary School.

Total staff cases are at Clover High (8), Larne Elementary School (3), Oakridge Middle (2), Bethany Elementary School, Clover Middle, Crowders Creek, Kinard Elementary School and Oakridge Elementary School.

York schools

York School District online data updates twice weekly with active and cumulative cases. Two student and one staff cases are active. There have been nine student and five staff cases this year.

Student cases are at York Comperehensive High School (6), York Intermediate School, Harold C. Johnson Elementary School and Cotton Belt Elementary School. Staff cases are at York High, Cotton Belt (2), Jefferson Elementary School and from district support services.

Lancaster County schools

The Lancaster County School District online dashboard shows a weekly total, but doesn’t break down cases by school. For the week ending Oct. 16 it shows 17 positive cases and and 279 quarantines. Numbers reflect both in-person students and staff.

The dashboard also shows countywide DHEC data on two-week incident rate and trend in incident rate (both medium), and a two-week positive case rate (high).

Chester County schools

Chester County School District data shows 17 positive cases since Sept. 8. The Chester school dashboard shows positive student cases at Chester High School (3), Chester Middle School (2), Chester Park COLT (2), Lewisville High School and the Great Falls Complex. Staff positives appear for Lewisville Elementary School (4), Chester Park ARTS (2), Lewisville High and among other district personnel.

DHEC COVID school data

For the first time in weeks, no new tri-county schools appear on the bi-weekly update from DHEC.

The health department posts new information on Tuesdays and Fridays. It’s cumulative since school began. It doesn’t list precise case counts, opting instead to not list fewer than five cases until a school reaches that amount (only Fort Mill and Clover high schools have reached that mark).

The Fort Mill district (10 of 19 facilities) shows cases at more than half its school sites as do the Clover (8 of 10) and Chester County (8 of 13) districts. York has just one of nine sites with a reported case on the DHEC site. Others include Rock Hill (11 of 28) and Lancaster County (10 of 23).

York, Lancaster, Chester COVID cases

In all, DHEC listed 666 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide on Tuesday.

There were 66 more probable cases. DHEC announced 25 confirmed and 10 probable deaths.

York County had 44 confirmed and two probable cases within that total. Lancaster County had nine and Chester County two new cases.

To date there have been more than 165,000 confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases in South Carolina with 3,475 confirmed and 221 probable deaths.