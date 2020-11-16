These Lancaster schools are temporarily going virtual after several COVID-19 cases

Three Lancaster County schools have closed for virtual learning until the end of the month because several staff and students are quarantined due to coronavirus exposure.

A.R. Rucker Middle, Clinton Elementary and Erwin Elementary schools will transition to a virtual model for all students for the rest of November. A-day students will resume in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 3. B-day students will resume in-person instruction on Thursday, Dec. 3.

As of Friday, A.R. Rucker Middle had four positive COVID-19 cases at the school, leaving 12 staff members and 32 students to quarantine. There was one COVID-19 case confirmed at Clinton Elementary, which has left 13 staff members and seven students to quarantine.

Officials with the school district did not say if Erwin Elementary has had confirmed cases. But all three schools are short-staffed and the “ability to respond to possible emergencies that may arise is limited,” according to a statement.

All practices and school activities also are canceled through November.

According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, 41 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported throughout the district during the week of Nov. 9 through Nov. 13. Of those, 11 cases were elementary students and eight cases were among elementary staff.

As a result, a total of 312 students and staff have had to quarantine. There are 22 elementary, middle and high schools in the Lancaster County school district, according to the district’s website.

Over the weekend, Lancaster County reported its highest daily number of COVID-19 cases to date in the pandemic.

Meals available for pick-up

At A.R. Rucker Middle, meals will be available for pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. bus loop of Lancaster High on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

At Clinton Elementary, meals will be available for pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the car rider line on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

At Erwin Elementary, meals will be available for pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the car rider line on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Parents will need to provide their student’s Powerschool ID number.